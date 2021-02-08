The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, acting as the board of public health and environment, will most likely approve new public health orders during its regular meeting Wednesday.
Grace Franklin, county public health director, explained the proposed new guidelines during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting. Officials are expected to bifurcate the county based on the Telluride School District in establishing “Level Orange Extreme” restrictions in the east end, where there has been more positive COVID-19 cases. If enacted, the revisions would go into effective Wednesday at 10 p.m.
The action item is a result of the commissioners’ discussion during last week’s public health update during which commissioner Hilary Cooper strongly suggested returning to Level Red, though she did not request any formal action be taken at the time. Franklin also explained how some county’s around the state have instead been moving into an intermediate phase between Level Orange and Level Red in hopes to change behavior and decrease cases before implementing the most restrictive orders allowed by the state.
“There was a lot of good discussion on last Wednesday, now we’re starting to make it actionable and clear cut in a written form,” Franklin said Monday. “ … As we’ve been discussing over the last few weeks, we have had really high community transmission and lots of cases of COVID on the east end of the county. The more we look at our January data it really is lopsided toward the Telluride region. With that in mind, and working with the state, we’re going to bifurcate the county from the Telluride R1 School District, so that everything else on the west end, dependent on numbers, of course, if we see a shift, we will shift as well, maintain the Level Orange that we are currently residing in. On the east end, we’ll be moving to ‘Level Orange Extreme,’ additional mitigation techniques, based off of where we have being seeing the spread of the virus, and ways to really create policy to support risk and transmission mitigation.”
As of Monday, the county reported 771 total cases among residents, including 54 active. All numbers seem to point to gatherings as the biggest factor in transmission, Franklin said.
“What we’ve noticed is it’s people gathering, of course, in all different facets. For gathering sizes, both public and private, in this Level Orange Extreme, will be limited to persons in one household,” she explained. “Along those lines, lodging will also shift to one household, single reservations, for all new reservations, and move the daily cap to 50 percent.”
Current two household reservations will be honored through the end of the ski season, county manager Mike Bordogna added.
“We worked with the Telluride Tourism Board and the lodging oversight committee to understand the scope of those. There is approximately 461 two household reservations through the end of the ski season and they are going to be grandfathered in for those existing ones. No additional two household reservations will be taken under the new order,” he said.
The county is communicating with company-managed properties that might exceed the 50 percent limit so they can notify guests and potentially rebook excess reservations with businesses that may be below that threshold.
Other proposed public health orders under Level Orange Extreme include: seating at bars and restaurants will be limited to one household, as dining groups with two or more households will be separated at tables six feet apart; seating at bar areas where staff is actively working is prohibited, even if there is a barrier like Plexiglas; face coverings must be worn by staff and customers, even while seated, in bars and restaurants when not actively eating or drinking; last call will be 9 p.m.; and non-critical office space business capacity will be limited to 10 percent.
“There are two clarifications in the restaurant and bar section that are not different from the state, but we wanted to call it out in order to clarify and really emphasize their importance. The first one is face coverings need to be worn at all times when customers and employees are not actively eating or drinking. I think there is the general social norm of sitting down, mask off and just enjoying your time, but the state health department really does support wearing masks unless eating or drinking,” Franklin said, adding that the guidelines pertain to indoor and outdoor dining. “Another key piece that we’re clarifying in this order is for food establishments with bar-set seating that nobody should be sitting at the bar if it’s being actively used by staff. People should not be sat to eat or drink at a bar-seating area if there is staff actively working in that space, regardless of if there are other barriers like Plexiglas; that is not sufficient, as it does not align with the state order.”
Retail business capacity will remain at 50 percent.
“We’ve seen really good processes at most retail establishments to the point that it is not a concern that has been targeted in this order revision,” Bordogna said.
