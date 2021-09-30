Local Garrett Bradford is interested in how this region works. Through his work with Telluride Mountain Village Owners Association, as well as owning and operating two consulting firms, Bradford has learned how the interconnectedness of the region makes for a viable community, particularly as it relates to public transportation.
Ogilvie Family Limited Partnership (OFLP) recently announced Bradford as its new president, as he will focus on growing CO West Transportation LLC, a transportation company owned by OFLP that includes Alpine Express, Telluride Express, American Spirit Shuttle, CB Limo and GO Alpine.
Given his background in finance, real estate development and management, and transportation, Bradford said he’ll be able to make information-based decisions through detailed analysis, which he is already doing in helping CO West expand.
“I saw an incredible opportunity to work with a company that impacts so many lives for the better. CO West and Telluride Express play an integral role in our main industries, while also reducing the number of cars on the road, providing staffing and employment options and support, and creating easy access to transportation for our regional residents and those who need it the most,” he said.
Other than staffing problems, the COVID-19 pandemic has created a computer chip shortage, which has slowed down global production of automobiles. That means vehicles used for public transportation, including passenger buses and shuttle vans, are also becoming harder to come by, Bradford explained in outlining his current focus and plans for CO West.
“We have purchased vehicles as far away as Maine and Miami, as we anticipate a busy winter season paired with our expanding operations,” he said. “In the last six months, we have focused on hiring drivers and we have expanded our fleet by adding 17 Chevy Suburbans, 33 vans (11-14 passenger), and nine coaches (25-plus passenger). For the next six months, we are expecting a shipment of 10 SUVs, 20 vans and five coaches. We are also expecting more enhancements to our fleet in Steamboat Springs.”
It was that type of foresight and planning that made Bradford the person for the job, said Landon Ogilvie, owner of CO West and OFLP.
“We are excited to have Garrett join our team and help position the company for new opportunities. His experience with transportation committees, his consulting firms and work with government entities like San Miguel County, and the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village will bring a unique perspective on the transportation service industry,” he said. “We want people to think of CO West not as just a transportation company, but rather a service to enjoy the experience of traveling through Colorado. Our guests’ visit to Colorado begins when they step on board with us.”
While he’s already hit the ground running, Bradford is looking forward to exploring more partnerships and potential transportation expansion options, like the newly created Bustang Outrider service, which launched this week and connects Telluride to Grand Junction, he said.
“What excites me most is the variety of opportunities we have to improve transportation throughout western Colorado. They can have a real impact on our region, whether helping area businesses grow or improving access for residents and guests,” he added. “One recent example is our partnership with Bustang Outrider to offer service between Telluride and Grand Junction. Bustang Outrider provides easy and consistent transportation for our residents, including half-price fares for seniors, children and disabled individuals. Partnerships like this give people the ability to move, whether it’s for play, work or health care needs.”
CO West also operates public transportation for CDOT Bustang, Gunnison County, Town of Crested Butte, Telluride and Mountain Village. They provide full-service limo, event and charter transportation services, as well as airport shuttles, to Denver, Montrose, Hayden, Gunnison and Telluride airports. For more information, visit letsride.co or call 1-800-822-4844.
