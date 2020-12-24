The giving season may have never been more important than it was during the 2020 holidays. No one needs to be reminded that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused hardships for many, whether it’s been loss of employment or housing.
Through it all, local nonprofits have continuously offered support in seemingly every way possible, as well as local governments that created rent relief programs or allocated additional funds to struggling businesses. The support has reminded everybody that we’re all in this together.
One such story of compassion was this year’s Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge 6th Annual Telluride Angel Baskets Charity Drive. The campaign always does well in helping the local nonprofit, but this year, in “the spirit of giving,” as the lodge’s sales and revenue manager Kierstin Strand put it, the drive raised the most funds ever in collecting $13,325. The
“In this year more than ever the work of Telluride Angel Baskets is important to our community. Telluride Angel Baskets is assisting twice as many families with food and gift cards that are struggling financially,” Strand said. “The Fairmont Heritage Place, Franz Klammer Lodge matched donations up to $2,000. In the six years of doing this fundraiser, this is the largest amount the Lodge has donated to Angel Baskets.”
The donations came quickly, she added, as people were more than willing to help the cause.
“Our owners are not just second homeowners in name. They truly think of Telluride as their home and want to help the community in any way possible,” Strand said. “When asked, they responded without hesitation. The majority of the donations were received within 24 hours, and we are so grateful that we’ll be donating more than twice the amount of any previous year.”
Strand and Angels Baskets codirector Kathy Mahoney, both wearing masks, made the check handoff in the lodge’s garage without much fanfare. Mahoney thanked all the donors and the Franz Klammer for their continued support year after year.
“The lodge and their owners have been staunch supporters of Angel Baskets for years. In the past, Kierstin has organized a bike drive for us, collecting money and bikes for as many kids as possible. We weren’t sure how her owners would react to the idea that we couldn’t gift bikes this year, or any gifts at all except gift cards, but they responded so generously. We are stunned,” she said. “When Kierstin called me to say that they raised $13,325 for us, I had to blink back tears. That is an extraordinary amount of money for a small nonprofit. We turn around every dollar and send it out into the community in the form of food, school supplies, prescription assistance and holiday gifts, and we are blessed with a community that shares their wealth to make sure that there is as little suffering as possible. I truly do not know of another community that cares as much and works so hard to help those who have less.”
During a typical holiday season, Telluride Angel Baskets aids around 300 people across San Miguel County and the West End of Montrose County. This year, that number is almost double.
“Our numbers are much higher this holiday season,” Mahoney said in a previous interview with the Daily Planet. “This year we’re serving about 500 people.”
The nonprofit’s food banks have served 13,360 people so far in 2020, which is more than triple as many as last year, according to the official website, tellurideangelbaskets.org, as food insecurity is “our new normal.”
The Franz Klammer supported local businesses with its annual holiday party this year, which was held virtually via Zoom.
“We purchased beverages from Stronghouse Brew Pub for all of our colleagues and Ah Haa hosted a Pop Art Class on the call, so all colleagues could do a fun art project together,” Strand said.
