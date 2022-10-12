Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) officials met with the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) in a work session Wednesday morning to discuss the placement of a new chain station on the north side of Lizard Head pass. Though CDOT’s Region 5 representatives Julie Constan and Jennifer Allison expressed an earnest desire to make a selection based on exhaustive local input, the ultimate decision will be solely CDOT’s.
County manager Mike Bordogna said CDOT has been in talks with county officials for more than two years.
“I want to recognize that CDOT has come to the county consistently and said, ‘We want your support even though this isn't your decision. We want to make sure that we're doing something that you can be happy with that accomplishes both of our goals of motorists’ safety and minimal impact to residents,’” he told commissioners Lance Waring and Kris Holstrom. (Commissioner Hilary Cooper was not in attendance.)
Highway 145 falls within CDOT’s Region 5, a 15-county group spread across the southwestern and south-central part of the state and includes Lizard Head Pass. The north side of the pass, Constan said, is the only major pass in the region that does not have an improved chain station. There is a chain station on the south side, just north of Rico. CDOT now has access to the funding necessary to construct a chain station and has ramped up conversations of late.
Potential locations up for discussion are on Highway 145 adjacent to the West Meadows, a spot just west of the Society Turn roundabout, and a bit further down valley west of the CDOT yard at Deep Creek. Constan explained that the Society Turn and West Meadows sites were favorable in terms of where snow typically falls, proximity to Lizard Head and sufficient room on CDOT’s rights of way, as well as other factors. Snow events — there have been 251 in the past 10 years, according to CDOT data — are what precipitate a chain law going into effect.
One issue for nearby residents and homeowners’ groups is lighting. Chain stations are typically illuminated with a series of lights affixed to tall stanchions. Additionally, since the county falls under the Dark Sky Reserve designation, Constan and Allison said they found there would be an exception to allow for the temporary lighting a chain station would need.
“I did call the International Dark Sky Association making sure that this didn't impact maybe some sort of status that you guys do have, and they said this would (fall) under temporary emergency lighting,” Allison said.
In public comment, still others were concerned about impacts on migration routes used by elk and deer, as well as visual impacts. Angela Dye asked if CDOT had consulted with the state’s Scenic Byway Commission. Constan said they had not, as chain stations were exempt.
“We are an All-America Road, which is the highest designation as I'm sure you know, for scenic byways in the country,” Dye said. “The West Meadows location … is of particular significance, because it is the first real representation of the Mount Wilson massif from Sunshine to Wilson Peak to El Diente to Mount Wilson. I think to just say, ‘Well, we're exempt,’ isn't good enough, especially in a county that relies on and is known for its exemplary scenic resource.”
Jim Mahoney, with the Elk Run Homeowners’ Association, expressed concern about the light impacts a chain station at West Meadows could create.
“There's actually a house being constructed in the Elk Run neighborhood that they will see those chain-up stations all the time,” Mahoney said. “When they're lit up … when the snow is falling in those lights, it's really the snow globe, a lit-up thing that glows for far greater than just that area. So those guys are going to be heavily impacted by that on a consistent basis. You know, right out their front window. And there’s nothing that exists like that now.”
Mahoney and others suggested locating the chain station at Lawson Hill/Society Turn made more sense.
“If you look at that safety and snow data, it doesn't make sense to have a station up above Lawson Hill,” Mahoney said. “I can tell you that Lawson Hill is the problem child when it comes to snow events. It also holds snow longer than any other areas. So it makes sense to have the chain-up station below Lawson Hill.”
Local outfitter Roudy Roudebush works on West Meadows and made an appeal for the elk herd that inhabits the broad expanse of land there.
“I've been on the West Meadows a couple hundred days a year since 1985,” Roudebush said. “The migration routes of the elk to me … that's the biggest thing that the chain-up should be in a place we have already taken away their migration route rather than the West Meadows.”
Though Lawson Hill and West Meadows share the same percentage of snow events, according to CDOT’s data, future development plans and associated traffic impacts already being experienced at the busy roundabout intersection make it, in the view of some, a less attractive site.
Attorney Tom Kennedy works with not only clients in West Meadows, but is the legal representative for the landowners working to develop the Lawson Hill parcel — also the planned site of a new hospital facility. Kennedy said the development group is currently working with CDOT to obtain the permitting requited to create access to the site and is sensitive to maintaining it negotiations with CDOT. He advocated for the Deep Creek site for the chain station.
“I still think that the best location is at the bottom of Keystone down near the CDOT and the county shop facilities,” Kennedy said. “It makes a lot of sense there, because if somebody is going to be climbing up the hills, to me that's the sensible spot to do it.”
Truckers already use the right-of-way leading to the turn lane to the Lawson Hill subdivision, as well as the proposed site at the West Meadows when chain laws are enacted. Neither location is lit, though each boast flat surfaces.
Waring said he understood the issues of storm tracking, lighting concerns and traffic impacts at Lawson Hill, issues he said were all resolvable.
“We put a man on the moon. We should be able to figure out a way that we can minimize the amount of lighting and still maintain public safety and trucker safety,” Waring said. “I look forward to continuing this, and I hope that we can come up with a sensible conclusion.”
With CDOT representatives indicating they’d like to decide by December, another work session with the commissioners was scheduled for Nov. 9.
