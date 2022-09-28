Dr. Diana Koelliker was recently named EMS Physician of the Year by the Western Regional EMS and Trauma Advisory Council (WRETEC). Koelliker is the medical director of emergency and trauma services at Telluride Regional Medical Center (TRMC) and serves as medical director for the Telluride Fire Protection District, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division.
The WRETAC promotes emergency medical and trauma care for patients across western Colorado, including Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties. It’s one of 11 regional EMS and trauma advisory councils in Colorado designated by state statute and funded with Highway User’s Tax Funds.
In its third year granting the award, all medical directors from the 911 ambulances in the service area are eligible for WRETEC recognition. Koelliker, who’s served as Telluride EMS medical director for 16 years, was nominated by members of the Telluride Fire Protection District.
“In order for EMTs and paramedics in the state to practice medicine, they have to work under the oversight of a physician,” explained Avery MacKenzie, regional medical director and emergency medicine physician at Montrose Memorial Hospital. “This award specifically recognizes physicians who do an excellent job of supervising the medical care provided to members of the community through the 911 system.”
MacKenzie praised Koelliker’s community advocacy, hands-on management style — “reviewing charts from thousands of transports, holding in-person monthly quality improvement sessions” — and the support she lends to TRMC staff.
This is the first time Koelliker, who’s worked at TRMC since 2005, has received an award for EMS.
“This was a real honor for me because I was nominated by my peers,” she said. “To be recognized by those physicians and colleagues who perform the same important job as advisors to our rural EMS systems is truly a privilege.”
MacKenzie presented Koelliker with the award last Thursday evening at Telluride Fire Station One in front of a crew of regional EMS colleagues during a pediatric emergency and trauma training led by educators from Colorado EMS for Children.
“I feel really lucky to be the medical director for the Telluride Fire Protection District since 2007,” Koelliker said. “They are an amazing group of dedicated EMS providers who are always enthusiastic about learning and providing the best pre-hospital care for our community.”
The pediatric trauma training, similar to a training session provided in 2019, focused on pediatric cardiac arrest and respiratory distress scenarios.
“These EMS practitioners are committed to making pediatric care a priority, and it really shows,” said Nicolena Mitchell, EMS for Children program manager. “They’ve placed more pediatric specific equipment and supplies on the ambulance, adopted the use of the Handtevy system and have worked hard on training.”
Brad Blackwell, who organized the pediatric emergency training, has known Koelliker for 12 years in his roles as ER nurse, paramedic and EMS division chief for the Telluride Fire Protection District.
“Diana is amazing,” he said. “She cares about the regional community and about emergency medicine and goes out of her way to help us be better providers in a pre-hospital setting.”
As the emergency department nurse and trauma program manager at TRMC, Melissa Tuohy has collaborated regularly with Koelliker for the past for 17 years.
“Diana deserves this award because she devotes her time and energy to ensuring that our emergency department runs efficiently while providing the highest level of emergency and trauma care to our patients,” she said. “You’ll often find Diana working on her days off when she stops in for meetings or to collaborate with other members of the team.”
Touhy relies on Koelliker’s “guidance and input” to shape TRMC’s trauma program.
“Diana is easily accessible to me and invested in running the best program we possibly can despite being rural and having limited resources,” Touhy explained. “She attends all quality assurance and improvement meetings and reviews all charts for patients transferred out of our facility. There is seamless communication, collaboration and follow-up between EMS and TRMC because she serves as the medical director for both entities.”
Telluride Hospital District board chair Paul Reich said this award reflects the leadership that Koelliker brings to the region.
“Locally, she’s very active in working on solutions to the challenges we face as a rural health care provider, including building bridges with other organizations to make sure our patients’ needs are being met, whether that involves physical health care, behavioral health care, assistance with housing, food or transportation.”
As Koelliker and her team meet the growing needs in the community for emergency care, Reich said her influence and leadership “go far beyond setting broken bones and stitching up lacerations.”
“She really uses her role to advocate for better health outcomes and improved lives for not only her patients that she sees in the emergency department but for all of our community members,” Reich added.
Since receiving the award, Koelliker has been nominated by the WRETAC for the Dr. Valentin E. Wohlauer Award for Physician Excellence in EMS, a state recognition to be awarded in November.
