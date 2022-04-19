Tuesday afternoon, Telluride Town Council held a public hearing to discuss the recent appeal pertaining to the Arts Liquor License renewal for the Telluride Transfer Warehouse. Attorney Joe Solomon of Solomon Law Firm in Telluride filed an appeal regarding the Feb. 17 decision by Liquor Licensing Authority Hearing Officer Lois Major’s decision to approve the renewal of the liquor license for the Transfer Warehouse.
Major renewed the Transfer Warehouse's art liquor license under the conditions that two clean and fully stocked porta-potties would be installed, all amplified music would stop at 9 p.m., and alcohol sales would cease at 9:30 p.m.
"Council can either affirm or reverse, all or in part with or without conditions, the decision of hearing officer Major," said Town Clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh in her presentation to council.
Solomon, representing neighbors James and Anne Grifo, filed the appeal of that decision March 3. The Grifos purchased their condo, which is adjacent to the Transfer Warehouse, Jan. 2020.
"The liquor license hearing officer renewed the license and approved the use of the arts license for non-arts events such as weddings based on the fact that if a piece of art is hanging on the wall, that satisfies the arts license use requirement,” the appeal reads. “Appellants object to and appeal this determination. The liquor license hearing officer also failed to include any requirements that TCAH adhere to the ‘Transfer Warehouse Management Usage Plan.’ Appellants object to and appeal this determination. The liquor license hearing officer also failed to include any requirements that TCAH adhere to Town noise regulations during performances. Appellants object to and appeal this determination.”
Council members Geneva Shaunette and Dan Enright recused themselves from the discussion due to conflict of interest regarding occupations and involvement with the Telluride Council for the Arts and Humanities.
The purpose of the appeal was ask Town Council to consider whether hearing officer Major "acted arbitrarily and capriciously, abused his or her discretion, exceeded his or her jurisdiction, acted without proper evidence or a sufficient factual basis, or otherwise failed to act in accordance with the law," in accordance with TMC 6-2-50 in the Town of Telluride Municipal Code.
"The sole issue that we raise is whether non-artistic events are lawfully conducted there," said Solomon.
He argued some events do not qualify as an art exhibit because art is present or pieces are hanging on the wall.
In 2018, when Telluride Arts purchased the warehouse, they had to show public benefit and will be used for "community gatherings, parties, and celebrations."
Kavanaugh explained. She advised that council could choose to “affirm or reverse, in whole or in part, with or without conditions, the decision of the reviewing body. The Town Council may also remand the application to Hearing Officer Major with or without instructions, which may include requirements for additional hearings, further findings, or other specific action on the application.”
Council supported Major’s decision unanimously.
"I move to affirm hearing officer Major's Feb 17, 2022 decision to renew the arts liquor license for the Telluride Council for the Arts and Humanities DBA the Transfer Warehouse with the following findings: hearing officer Major did not act arbitrarily and capriciously abuse their discretion, exceed their jurisdiction, act without proper evidence, or a sufficient factual basis, l basis or otherwise failed to act in accordance with the law," said council member Jessie Rae Arguelles.
