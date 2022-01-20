Last year, Solar United Neighbors (SUN) worked with the Town of Mountain Village and other organizations to help 14 Mountain Village homeowners to create the 2021 solar co-op. This year, program expanded outside of Mountain Village to include residents in San Miguel County. SUN and the Town of Mountain Village have partnered with San Miguel County, San Miguel Power Association, Solar Energy International (SEI) and EcoAction Partners to create the Uncompahgre Solar Co-op.
"We had a really great program with outreach and were able to help 14 homes, nine of which were in deed-restricted houses. Especially looking at how we build an impact in the community and still have resiliency, I think it was a huge success. We're excited to expand the program this year," said Bryce Carter, SUN’s Colorado program director.
SUN is a national vendor-neutral, nonprofit organization that educates homeowners and coordinates the installation and bidding process of solar companies. Through the co-op model, they are able to find the best price for homeowners.
Wednesday afternoon, organizers held an informational launch event for those interested in joining the 2022 co-op.
Marti Prohaska, Mountain Village Town Council member and Green Team chair, was part of the 2021 co-op and spoke at Wednesday's event. She referred to the co-op as "buying solar in bulk."
"The co-op allowed us to create a framework through which we can really get the best deal we possibly can,” Prohaska said.
Prohaska and other participants of the 2021 co-op, like Zoe Gillett, joined to reduce their carbon footprint and because of the financial incentive. At first, Gillett, a single parent and Telluride Intermediate School principal, was concerned about the time commitment and research that might be required.
"I was nervous that I wouldn't be able to understand the mechanics of what is expected of me as a homeowner, but it's so focused on helping us do the right thing and making it financially viable for us to do the right thing. And by keeping the process doable, so that we can participate even though we have many other things going on," Gillett said.
Rebates will be available for both Mountain Village and county residents.
"For Mountain Village residents, the process and town rebates for the 2022 solar co-op are the same as they were in 2021. This includes a rebate up to $2,500, with additional funds up to $5,000 available for deed-restricted properties. Rebates are offered to the first 20 Mountain Village properties to sign up for co-op and are received when a solar array is installed," said Lauren Kirn, the town’s environmental efficiencies and grant coordinator.
For San Miguel County Residents that live in a deed-restricted home outside the town limits of Telluride, the first 10 applicants who apply will be eligible for a $500 rebate on the cost of installing solar on their home.
Prohaska received a $5,000 rebate last year, which served as a significant incentive to join the co-op.
"Additionally, the bulk pricing the co-op was able to get, combined with local and federal rebates, finally made installing solar on our home doable," Prohaska said.
According to Kirn, the co-op aligns with Mountain Village's goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050. Using the 2021 co-op as a catalyst, one goal for the 2022 co-op is to have 45 co-op members. Another goal for the 2022 co-op is to exceed the number of solar arrays installed last year.
"The solar installations from 2021 are projected to offset 1,517.3 metric tons of CO2e over 25 years, which equates to taking 13.2 cars off the road for a year, every year, for 25 years. As a whole, last year's co-op members who installed solar are estimated to save $418,068 over 25 years," Kirn added.
The co-op is free to join. By joining the co-op, there is no requirement to purchase solar for your home, Kirn said.
Carter emphasized the importance of the co-op’s educational aspect, both for the installation, cost and general knowledge about solar power. A recent Mountain Village news release explained SEI and EcoAction Partners will help provide educational outreach to the rural community through the co-op.
"We encourage all residents to sign up for the co-op to learn more about solar energy and its potential benefits for their homes," Kirn said.
For more information, visit solarunitedneighbors.org/uncompahgre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.