The Commission for Community Assistance Arts and Special Events (CCAASE) met Wednesday for what is arguably its most important meeting of its year — that of the allocation of funds to the numerous nonprofits that apply for grant money, money that assist them in their work. This year, following a three-hour-plus meeting that saw members of the appointed board discuss each grant request exhaustively, CCAASE divvied up funding totaling $611,500 to 46 organizations serving arts- and community-focused nonprofits. On Tuesday, Telluride Town Council will consider for final approval the funding that helps each organization thrive.
The grant process begins in September, when the deadline to apply falls. Completed applications are then reviewed by each board member, who submit a dollar amount deemed appropriate. Those figures are averaged, giving the board a starting point for discussion at the annual allocation meeting each January on a spreadsheet compiled by town staff. Past grant awards, the amount requested and other details such as any missing components to the application, are included to aid discussion. If there are direct ties to any given organization, a board member will recuse herself (there are currently no men serving on CCAASE).
The CCAASE board, which is chaired by Sasha Cucciniello, first dove into the arts component of its work. Fourteen arts organizations, which include large entities such as Ah Haa School for the Arts, Telluride Film Festival and the Sheridan Arts Foundation, and smaller nonprofits such as Telluride Fire Festival and the Telluride Choral Society, this year split a pot of $253,000. CCAASE awarded 100 percent of its budget, with all 14 arts organizations receiving most, if not all, of each request. Board member Kathrine Warren was recused from discussions involving Mountainfilm and Telluride Theatre, and Elena Levin stepped away for the Telluride Arts and Telluride AIDS Benefit line items. Cucciniello also recused herself for the Telluride Theatre discussion.
Community service applications numbered 32, which, in total, asked for $397,498. The board, in its individual, averaged allocations, pared the requests in order to match its budget of $358,500. Often, as various allocations were ticked off the spreadsheet in Wednesday’s meeting, a change of $250 triggered the requirement that board members must cite one or more of 10 criteria to change the allocation average. Town parks and recreation director Stephanie Jaquet laid out the process in her memo to the board.
“The Commission should discuss the averages and make any adjustments agreed to by a majority,” Jaquet wrote. “Anyone wanting to change a number should be prepared to discuss the reasoning behind such a change.”
Those criteria are: compliance with CCAASE grant guidelines; demonstration of unique and necessary services provided; efforts to promote collaboration with other local nonprofits; commission participation in organization; long-term sustainability strategies, budget and ability to raise funds; outreach efforts and number of participants; diversity and inclusion of board, staff and community served; compliance with Town of Telluride policies and ordinances; and completeness and specificity of application. One criteria, economic impact on Town of Telluride, only applies to arts and special events applicants.
Occasionally, an applicant is shut out entirely for any of the criteria by which the board abides. This year, the Telluride Air Force (TAF), the local hang-glider and paraglider nonprofit, was denied any funding. Of the $9,000 requested, the board had initially produced an average allocation of $3,505, but after a detailed discussion, ultimately found numerous grounds to settle on zero dollars granted. Some of the reasons board members cited were the lack of board diversity (an all-male board), its small number of participants (60) and an incomplete application, among other issues.
“We’re being asked to fund someone’s hobby,” said board member Jill O’Dell. “I don’t see the benefit to the community outside of the people that participate in the Telluride Air Force, which is a really cool hobby, but I don’t know that it’s our job to fund it.”
Pepper Contillo and others on the board agreed.
“To put this in the lens of people who like to do outdoor activity, this is a very small select group who do this activity,” Contillo said. “If we're looking at it like some of our other ones, we have like Friends of CAIC (Colorado Avalanche Information Center) and San Juan Field school, that (serve) a lot more people.”
Cucciniello added, “This is only 60 people that they're serving, which is not a lot at all.”
Community service nonprofits awarded granting received anywhere from 64 percent to 100 percent of each initial request.
CCAASE concluded its agenda by re-electing Cucciniello as chair. Levin will serve as vice chair once Contillo serves out her term.
