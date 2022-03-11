With the recent rise of gas prices, people may be looking to public transit more and more moving forward, David Averill, the executive director of the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART), theorized during Thursday afternoon’s virtual meeting. It’s something he’s seen throughout his career in transportation, he added, most recently during the 2007-08 Great Recession.
“We’ll be watching (ridership numbers) really closely in the weeks and months to come, but with the spike in gasoline prices I’m fully anticipating that we’ll see people coming back to public transit,” Averill said. “The point of reference I have is 2007-08, and we saw across the board a 15 to 20 percent increase in ridership when gas got to $4.30, $4.50 a gallon, or whatever it was running back then. Of course, that levels out over time. When gas prices get lower, we’ll probably lose some people. But there was a good bump coming out of that, so we are anticipating more riders just based on the economic conditions and the fact that a lot of our riders are traveling a long distance, so they’re filling up more often and the price tag is in their face more often. We’ll see how it pans out, but I think we’ll probably see a bump in ridership.”
The comment came during the February operations report given by SMART Operations Manager operations manager Kari Distefano. The pandemic put a significant dent in ridership numbers, particularly when capacity restrictions and social distancing were in place. At that time, SMART also chose to stop collecting fares, given the pandemic’s economic impact on many regional residents. As restrictions have been lifted and people return back to their pre-pandemic ways, including traveling, SMART’s ridership numbers have also increased.
“We’re still a little bit behind because of COVID, but it’s getting a lot better,” Distefano said during the February report. “I think it’s worth noting that the Down Valley ridership has increased a lot. I mentioned that last month. I know that there are a lot of skiers staying at the (Bivvi Hostel in Placerville). But also Two Rivers have helped that.”
While ridership numbers are beefing up, SMART is continuing to look at expanding its service, which was originally outlined in the five-year strategic operating plan, but the pandemic delayed any major decisions. Distefano explained Thursday that SMART is still collecting feedback from riders who use the current Lawson Hill and Norwood routes.
“We’ve been circulating written surveys amongst the Norwood commuters. I actually pass them out on the bus. Unfortunately, we haven’t gotten a huge response. I’d like to wait on a decision on this until we get a few more responses. It may require a little more outreach, perhaps to the library,” she added.
Just from the minimal feedback received so far, Distefano said Norwood respondents would like an additional morning and evening route.
“Right now the preferred departure from Norwood is at 11 a.m. and a return to Norwood at 10 p.m. Like I said, I think we need to wait until we get a few more responses,” she said. “ … Our expansion plan suggested a midday route to Norwood with the idea that would could potentially pick up some of the restaurant workers.”
Regarding the potential expansion of the Lawson Hill service, 39 people have completed the survey so far. At first glance, it seems that riders there would like an additional route between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Distefano said.
“Probably between that 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. where we have a pretty large gap,” she said.
No timetable for a decision was discussed or decided upon Thursday, though such talks are typically a part of SMART meetings.
Both surveys can be found on the SMART website at smarttelluride.colorado.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.