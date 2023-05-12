Spring means a plethora of construction projects not only on local roads but across all of Colorado.
There are just a few short months to make significant progress on projects between when the snow stops falling and when it starts up again — and eventually shuts everything down entirely for the following winter.
It can, and does, snow in May in the high country (as it has this past week), and into early June. Indeed, in Telluride, there are just eight short weeks, during July and August, that are typically snow-free.
One major project that has delayed drivers for years now is the four-mile stretch of US 50 known as Little Blue Creek Canyon between Montrose and Gunnison. Work on that east-west route (a popular alternative to busy I-70 for drivers heading from the Western Slope to the Front Range) has begun again in earnest.
“The plan is to be done in November,” public information officer Kathleen Wanatowicz said. In the meantime, she said, “Night time closures are in place now for good.”
As a text from the project’s managers recently put it, “US 50 LBCC construction season is full swing.” Meaning: the road closure schedule continues through November 2023. Plan ahead, drivers: full closures are now Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 p.m.-6:30 a.m. (the road is open to alternating one-way traffic weekdays to 7:30 p.m., and to two-way traffic with no delays on weekends, from 5:30 p.m. Friday to 8:30 p.m. Monday).
Text ‘us50’ to 21000 for text alerts, or visit US50Info.com to learn more.
Earlier this week, CDOT announced a plethora of striping projects on southwest roads. Julie Constan, regional transportation director, called restriping “a common summer housekeeping activity.”
Restriping “is crucial to maintain the reflectivity on highway centerlines and edgelines, as it guides motorists especially at night and during inclement weather conditions” (such as during this region’s recent snowstorms). A CDOT release advised drivers to “expect delays,” and to use caution and slower speeds while traveling through the work zone, where there will be wet paint.
Striping will take place on U.S. 50 east of the junction with CO 114 “to Coaldale, 20 miles west of Salida,” and across a 236-mile-long east-west stretch of 160, “from the Four Corners through Alamosa, in Montezuma, La Plata, Archuleta, Mineral, Rio Grande and Alamosa Counties.”
Closer to home, there’ll be restriping on U.S. 550 for a total of 117 miles, from “approximately 16 miles south of Durango,” north across Molas, Coal Bank and Red Mountain passes, past Ouray and Ridgway, and ending south of Montrose.
The road between mileposts 14 and 19, north of Paonia, remained closed Friday due to a large sinkhole (detours via I-70, US 50 and CO 92 were advised).
A resurfacing project along US 160, west of Pagosa Springs, “to the east side of town near the CO Highway 84 junction,” begins this week (the work is expected to be completed by October).
Two local projects will be mercifully brief: a paving project will go from May 22-26 between Mountain Village, at MP 66, to MP 70 in Ophir, on CO Highway 145. And a resurfacing project from Ouray to Colona on 550, should end soon, as well.
“This went a little longer” than expected “because of materials issues,” CDOT spokesman Lisa Schwantes explained. “We had trouble with the asphalt, and the oils we used in the asphalt, last season.”
The project, she said, “is expected to wrap up in June.”
Keep track of roadwork statewide by visiting CoTrip.org. Or, download the app to your phone and check it before heading out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.