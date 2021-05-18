When it comes to clarity about wearing face coverings, the issue is as murky as the San Miguel River during spring runoff. But Wednesday, during a meeting of the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners, officials will be taking a look at the county’s current mask mandate in relation to current data, as well as the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently released, more lenient guidelines. Mountain Village Town Council is meeting Thursday and has agendized a review of the town’s policy with an eye to whatever the county decides Wednesday.
For a population weary of wearing facemasks, the CDC’s weekend announcement was most welcome. Basing their findings on the latest science, CDC officials said mask wearing was no longer necessary in most settings for fully vaccinated individuals. Once vaccinated, studies have shown that few become infected with the virus and transmission is extremely rare because of a low viral load. Further, the vaccines are shown to be effective against the known variants that have inevitably emerged. The studies apply only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is newer on the scene and lacks enough data so far.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis, tracking the CDC’s recommendations, announced the termination of the state’s mask mandate Friday. While saying fully vaccinated people could pocket their masks, his announcement’s over-arching theme was that vaccines work. He strongly urged that unvaccinated individuals get vaccinated.
"If you're not vaccinated yet, we do suggest — not order, but suggest — that you continue to wear a mask in indoor settings, around others, but, even more importantly, get vaccinated," Polis said.
The state’s exceptions align with CDC guidance that keeps masks in places like “prisons and jails, emergency medical and health care settings, school and child care settings, congregate care facilities,” Polis said.
He added that the state is renewing its public health order addressing indoor events of 500 people or more through June 1.
“I expect that this will be one of the final, if not the final, phase-outs of these mechanisms. I expect that the public health order, barring a, God forbid, increase in COVID rates, as long as we continue to be flat or down, the public health order will go away June 1, meaning there will no longer be any state level restrictions on events for 500 people or more.”
County officials were in the process of assessing the latest data in order to potentially revise or possibly do away with local mandates as of press time Tuesday afternoon. County attorney Amy Markwell explained the legal pecking order of mask laws.
“Generally, the state sets the bar with their orders,” Markwell said. “The county can be more strict than the state and the municipalities can be more strict than the county or the state. Whichever orders are the most restrictive will apply within the jurisdiction. So if Mountain Village rescinds their mask ordinance this week, which they can, but a mask order still exists at the state or county level, then folks are expected to follow the state or county mask order.”
County public health director Grace Franklin said that she and other county officials would be making policy changes “to better align with the data and our vaccination rates.”
Mountain Village Town Council will also be taking a look at its current mandate in light of the latest announcements from federal and state officials.
“It is clear from last week’s announcements from President Biden, the CDC and Governor Polis that the need for masks to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving,” said Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez. “Given that reality, the Town of Mountain Village recognizes it does not have the expertise to make public health decisions, and the town trusts the guidance of the state and county and their public health staff to evaluate the data relevant to the region in providing COVID-19-related guidance. The town’s approach to mask enforcement has always been one of communication rather than coercion. As such, the town is confident it can support the county its effort to protect the public without its own local ordinance addressing face coverings.”
Telluride recently extended its own emergency ordinance, which requires face coverings in indoor spaces open to the public and on public transportation. At its May 11 meeting, council deleted a section calling for wearing a facemask outdoors if social distancing could not be maintained for five minutes or more. The current ordinance is set to expire Oct. 30. As an emergency ordinance it is designed so that revision or repeal can be legislated in a single reading. Mayor DeLanie Young declined to comment for this story, but said Telluride officials would be listening in on the commissioners’ meeting.
The BOCC meets Wednesday (today) at 9:30 a.m., with the public health discussion slated to begin at 12:45 p.m. Go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov for an agenda and Zoom information.
Mountain Village Town Council meets Thursday (tomorrow), beginning at 8:30 a.m. Council’s consideration of an emergency ordinance repealing Town of Mountain Village face covering requirements is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Visit townofmountainvillage.com for Zoom info and meeting materials.
All times are subject to change.
