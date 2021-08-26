It was a menacing-looking array: “Knives, hatchets, and a cross-bow and several swords,” as a statement from San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office put it on Facebook earlier this week, in a release that accompanied a photo of a stunning amount of weaponry.
“Sheriff Masters wants the citizens and visitors of our county to know of an armed man who has been illegally camping in the Telluride area,” the release began. “The individual has been arrested three times in the Norwood and Telluride areas since July 1 for charges, including weapons offenses, burglary of a local laundromat, possession of meth, trespassing and theft. The judge has repeatedly released this man on PR bonds over the objections of the District Attorney’s office. (Monday) more than three dozen weapons were found around his campsite in the Mill Creek area of Telluride … just yards off a popular trail. The campsite had been illegally constructed on private property. ‘In light of the past week’s double homicide of campers outside Moab, I want to caution people to be aware of their surroundings,’ Sheriff Masters said.’”
The double-homicide reference was to a pair of campers found shot in Utah’s La Sal Mountains, just a few hours from Telluride, last week. In an interview Thursday, Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Susan Lilly elaborated on the initial Facebook post.
“The post has gotten upwards of 430,000 reaches,” Lilly said (meaning it has reached that many viewers). “It created an uproar.”
The post was intended to raise awareness of an unusual situation in San Miguel County.
“We’re not trying to promote or encourage a sense of fear,” Lilly stressed. “We put it out there because there’s a pawn shop (full) of weapons in our backyard,” and there was “serious criminal activity” not that far away.
Which raised a question: Were the killings in Utah, and the elaborate cache of weapons discovered in San Miguel County, linked to the same person?
“No connection,” Masters said. The two cases “Are not connected in any way.”
What is known is this: The squatter is no longer on the property, and not in custody.
It’s also not known when the man is scheduled for trial (a phone call about the trial date was not returned by the district attorney’s office by press time Thursday afternoon).
The squatter’s former location will not be revealed.
“We don’t need people tromping around looking for a souvenir machete,” Lilly said.
The day that the weapons were discovered, “deputies assisted the private property owner” in making the squatter aware “that he was camping illegally,” she said. “His whereabouts are unknown right now. Our attention with our post was to say, ‘Hey, guys. Let’s not have a false sense of complacency when there’s basically a pawn shop of weapons in our own backyard.’” On the other hand, “We’re not suggesting that when you hike, you should be on edge, waiting for the bogeyman to jump out from behind a tree.”
Instead, the Sheriff is urging situational awareness. It is something he brings up often when it comes to living in Telluride: Situational awareness applies to everything from being prepared for changing weather when you’re outdoors, to looking out for debris on the road when you’re driving, Lilly noted.
“When we hike, we tend to maybe be in a different mindset, and we should enjoy that mindset. We’re not sounding an alarm; we’re calling your attention to something. Please, continue to go out and recreate, but we want you to be aware of this.”
She noted an irony of living and adventuring in the box canyon in summertime: Residents and visitors pay attention to what they can see and are familiar with, such as potentially hazardous weather, and keep it in mind.
“Lightning is dangerous,” Lilly said. “We don’t want people to have a false sense of complacency” about human-caused dangers. A cache of more than 36 weapons just off a popular hiking trail “is something we don’t see around here often.”
