A Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) Analysis may seem self-explanatory, but it’s much more than simply identifying pros and cons, according to Trish Thibodo, Region 10 community development director.
Region 10 — a nonprofit that covers Delta, Gunnison, Hinsdale, Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel counties — conducted a SWOT survey over the past year during the Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) update process, which is required by the U.S. Economic Development Administration at least every five years.
“We actually updated our CEDS two years ago, but the Economic Development Administration switched the timelines. Even though we submitted our CEDS in September 2019, we are updating it again,” Thibodo said during last week’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by the Town of Telluride. “We are also feeling like this is a great time to update with all the things we’ve experienced and learned through the pandemic.”
She explained a CEDS and SWOT survey are more working documents than action plans, but completing them helps secure government funding.
“Really a CEDS is designed to build the capacity and guide economic prosperity in the region. It is a public document that also can be seen as something that markets our region,” she said. “ … We’re more likely to attract federal funds and technical assistance. If you are applying for economic administration, ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act), USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) funding, they’re going to ask where does this fit within your regional plan. … We also see that it’s a way to tell our story and it facilitates regional collaboration. It’s a living document to guide our work.”
While there are over 107,387 residents across the six counties Region 10 supports, there were only 280 responses to the SWOT survey, including 39 from San Miguel County accounting for 13 percent of all responses. Thibodo explained about 39 percent of respondents were from the private sector, while government and education officials made up a majority of the remaining responses. The process was altered by the pandemic, including conducting an electronic SWOT survey instead of in-person meetings, which may have affected participation, she added.
“Typically, in non-pandemic times, CEDS would include going to different community meetings, but during the pandemic it was a little bit different. The way that we started gathering information was last fall; we started doing regional recovery meetings monthly. We participated in a lot of intergovernmental meetings such as this to understand issues and projects,” Thibodo said. “We have worked with a lot of the businesses during the pandemic in understanding what businesses are looking for and experiencing. There’s a lot of ways we’ve gathered information.”
San Miguel County’s results were similar to many regional communities, including identifying access to the outdoors as a strength, while limited housing is a current weakness. High-speed broadband internet was listed under both weaknesses and opportunities. Opportunities identified included preserving housing opportunities and supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs.
“Those two were very close,” Thibodo said.
Local officials recognized the low response rate, but agreed that it was helpful to see what’s going on within the region.
“I would just agree that the 39 number is pretty disappointing. … I think a lot of our businesses were pretty busy when this went out and just didn’t take the time to respond,’ San Miguel County Commissioner Hilary Cooper said, adding the Telluride area specifically has unique challenges that other larger cities may not face like recreational use of public lands. “ … Fully recognize that we are not in a bubble. We operate as part of a region.”
Region 10 is still amending its current CEDS, Thibodo explained, but information from the SWOT and other outreach efforts will advise most decisions moving forward.
“What this next step is we’ve been going through our current CEDS seeing what’s still valid and what isn’t valid. We’ve been taking input from the SWOT analysis and other meetings that we’re having to update those strategies,” she said. “I think certainly the things that we’re looking at is creating more livable communities around child care, housing and transit. Infrastructure is certainly a big part of our CEDS.”
To view the current CEDS, visit region10.net.
