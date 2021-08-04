Reflecting on recent, drenching rains over the last two weeks around Telluride, Dennis Phillips had this to say of monsoon season: “It’s been much better than monsoons of the past.”
In a more typical summer, the Grand Junction National Weather Service meteorologist said, “You get a surge of moisture, and then it dries out. And then you get another surge.”
It’s exactly the sort of pattern Phillips says the region is returning to: “We’ll be pretty dry at least through Thursday, we may pick up a little bit of moisture Friday, and we may dry out through the weekend.”
Waterworks on, and back off: “Exactly why,” Phillips said, “it’s hard to make any sort of progress against this drought.”
As for the last two weeks’ worth of drenching rain, Phillips pronounced it “awesome,” but ultimately not very helpful where easing the drought is concerned. “We may make some short-term gains with this monsoon,” Phillips said, “but it’s the winter, when snow accumulates,” that makes the difference. The year 2018 was a big drought year, too, he pointed out. “We had a really big winter in 2019,” he said. Melted snow resulted in ample runoffs to local reservoirs. “It filled all the reservoirs back up,” Phillips explained, “and that’s what pulled us out of it.”
The good news is, despite the forecast calling for drier conditions, the monsoonal “tap is not turned off,” Phillips emphasized. “The moisture just won’t be as prolonged as it was during this last surge. The last couple of weeks it was pretty much constant.”
“It’s taken a long, long time” to get into a drought this severe, United States Department of Agriculture meteorologist Brad Rippey added, “and the rain is not going to solve all the problems overnight.”
Rippey is one of nine individuals who authors maps for the U.S. Drought Monitor (a partnership between the USDA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the University of Nebraska’s National Drought Mitigation Center). Big rains, as Rippey put it, “visually improve the situation: streams start running, vegetation greens up again,” and for a while, some “folks forget about wildfire risks.”
Ironically, Rippey added, big rains are not entirely useful: “If rains fall all at once, especially on drought-impacted soils, the water can run off,” instead of seeping into, the parched landscape. The result is the rains “may not do much replenishment of soil moisture. It’s one of those oddities of drought: with hard-baked soil, you can have almost as much runoff as you would get in a cement parking lot. The water may not help. I do think most of the water will reach a reservoir,” Rippey added, “but some of it may be lost to evaporation.” A severe drought “creates its own momentum.”
More to the point, when it comes to this particular drought in the U.S. West, “reservoirs in many cases are still quite low, and that includes pretty much the entire Colorado River system flowing south out of Colorado and Wyoming. Although rivers are now flowing as they should be, the groundwater has not been replenished.”
The Washington, D.C.-based meteorologist agreed with the Grand Junction forecaster: “A lot of the American Southwest has two wet seasons,” Rippey said, “the summer monsoon, and the all-important winter snow-impact season, from late fall to late spring, which is what we really need to pull us out of this drought.
“Let’s hope the moisture continues,” he added. “From a drought standpoint, it’s a positive. If it were to continue through September” — the time of year when the summer monsoon traditionally abates — “that would be a good step. But what we really need is a couple of good winters, and another summer (of rains). Then we can start talking improvement in the long-term drought.”
