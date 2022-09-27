There really are angels in our midst. They are not, however, feathered and be-gowned beings, but rather quite like us — hard-working, compassionate humans put on Earth to help those in need. And the number of those in need is far more than most comfortable county residents might realize. Angel Baskets, a local nonprofit that since 1981 has provided food and other necessities to those in need, has announced that gift applications are on their way to qualified families and individuals.
The holiday deliveries have made their way via a massive, volunteer effort to people throughout San Miguel County and the West End of Montrose County. The shipments contained all manner of items tailored for each recipient and include clothing, toys, food and other essential supplies. Angel Baskets Program Manager Peter Kenworthy said this year, the nonprofit anticipates helping more people than ever. It’s both a matter of more people in need, said Kenworthy in a news release, as well as leveraging community connections to better access those people.
“We have always worked closely with Social Services,” Kenworthy said. “Now we are partnering with several other community organizations that work closely with people in need so that we can extend our reach.”
Originally the holiday program consisted of a small basket of food and household goods delivered to a few dozen individuals and families. This year, Kenworthy expects the program to reach well over 400 people. The baskets were long ago replaced by boxes and, this year, will be replaced, again, by reusable shopping bags.
“The emphasis this year is to be as eco and resource conscious as possible,” Kenworthy said. “So, we are looking to involve minimal packaging and minimal waste. And we are sourcing everything as locally as we can. If not from the immediate vicinity, then at least from Colorado.”
In addition to local treats like Thorneycroft granola, Telluride Truffle chocolates and Smart by Nature soap, among others, the bags will also contain gift cards from Visa, as well as from local grocers. And there will be some gifts with children specifically in mind.
“After all, it’s not just about helping with material needs,” Kenworthy said. “It’s also about fostering smiles and laughter to soften hard times.”
Kenworthy started with Angel Baskets March 15, 2021, a time when the pandemic had cut deeply into the fabric of lives around the globe and right next door. He came on board because he loved Angel Basket’s “simple, heartfelt mission of helping people who need it.”
“Times are tough for so many people who live in our area,” he said. “It's wonderful to help make at least a small difference. I'm also inspired by how long and hard so many people have volunteered their time to Angel Baskets over the years, and also by the deep and generous support the organization gets from the community.”
Angel Baskets and Kenworthy’s ambitious goal is reach more people than ever. In 2021, the organization reached about 375 people, he said. The goal for 2022 is 400 or more. The rising numbers of Angel Basket deliveries is due to not only the impacts of COVID on health and employment, but to a challenging economy that threatens the survival of those on the edge.
“The numbers rose due to COVID and continue to grow as inflation puts so much pressure on the costs of basics like food and gas,” Kenworthy explained. “There is also a significant number of people in need in the community who we don't yet reach either because they aren't registered with Social Services. So (they’re) off our radar, or they are registered but have somehow not connected with us.”
Those in need, need assistance throughout the year. Angel Baskets operates two food banks, one in Telluride and the other in Norwood, enabling the organization to ease food insecurity. Food supplies are both donated by and purchased from local food stores, local producers and from individual donations of non-perishables. Seniors living in San Miguel County and the west end of Montrose County who are registered for the Holiday Gifting Program, are sent $100 food gift certificates in April, September and December.
The nonprofit also runs a School Supply Program that provides basic school supplies to 350 qualified children in Nucla, Naturita, Norwood, Paradox and Telluride schools. And, once basic school supplies have been purchased, Classroom Learning Tools are provided to schools based on requests and funding available, a benefit to more than 1,000 students and their teachers.
The Angel Baskets mission is to provide a “direct link between those who want to help and those who need help the most. Our mission is to provide food, clothing and necessities to those in our community who are struggling financially.”
For those interested in supporting the holiday program, Kenworthy encourages becoming an Angel and adopting a neighbor in need by sponsoring a gift card or by making a general donation. Volunteer opportunities are also always available for all ages.
For more information about Angel Baskets and its other programs providing food pantry services, school supplies, childhood nutrition, seniors’ food cards, pharmacy prescription aid and eligibility requirements, visit tellurideangelbaskets.org, or drop them a line at Angel Baskets, PO Box 4603, Telluride, Colorado 81435. The phone number is 970-708-3839
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.