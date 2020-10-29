Fraudsters love an easy mark — and they follow the headlines.
Several months ago, when COVID-19 diagnostic tests were in short supply, unscrupulous offers cropped up in email boxes offering Medicare beneficiaries access to quick, often free, testing.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services identified several variants of this sort of fraud. In one case, according to the department’s website, medical labs targeting retirement home residents were “actually drawing blood and billing federal health care programs for medically unnecessary services.”
Another, more recent scheme seems torn straight from the headlines: In September, President Trump pledged to send out $200 cards to seniors to help them afford prescription drugs. Scammers followed up almost immediately, offering people, according to health and human services, “a $200 Medicare card when no such card currently exists.”
“From scammers selling fake COVID-19 cures and treatments to people posing as government officials offering coronavirus stimulus checks — nothing seems to be off-limits,” a Federal Trade Commission site devoted to preventing consumer fraud points out. The good news for locals: According to San Miguel County manager Mike Bordogna, “We have heard about COVID fraud,” but at least to date, “no one has reported any to the county.”
Which isn’t to say such schemes do not exist. The ripest ripoffs these days are what Mark Fetterhoff, program manager for AARP’s Elder Watch program — a partnership between the seniors group and the Colorado Attorney General’s office — calls “low-hanging fruit.” Ripoff artists are targeting “your lifelines,” as Fetterhoff puts it: online services that people are using to purchase “groceries, necessary medications, even puppies and kitties” to keep themselves safe, well fed and entertained while staying at home.
“By far the most common fraud involves Amazon,” Fetterhoff said, “which is no surprise, since so many people are ordering from it these days.” Indeed, ElderWatch recently issued a warning to consumers about the scam. Reports of fraud “invoking the Amazon name,” a press release says, “have skyrocketed in recent months.”
The schemes involve an unsolicited phone call, text, or email informing consumers that there is “a problem” with their order, and then try to wheedle proprietary information from them. “They may ask for your Amazon username and password, for example, to ‘help’ you with your order,” Fetterhoff said. “And then they’ll use that information to access your account,” where all sorts of goodies likely await: credit card numbers, for example, and addresses, “and other information about your identity.”
The solution, which applies to other scams in which fraudsters impersonate essential businesses and delivery services such as Walmart or Target, or FedEx, UPS or the U.S. Post Office (this reporter’s husband received a text from one such scam impersonating the USPS, informing him they were holding a package), is fairly simple, according to Fetterhoff. “You need to understand that none of these entities is going to randomly text or phone you,” he said. Deal with Amazon from within your account, for example (not by answering a phone call). “Don’t click on any links” in emails or text messages, Fetterhoff advised. “If you’re ever in doubt about the legitimacy of a communique,” for example, log in to your Amazon account, or track a USPS package by phoning 800-222-1811.
Another common scam involves what Fetterhoff called “fly-by-night ‘breeders’ of puppies and kittens” who set up websites offering animals that will be shipped from out of state. “Once you send them money for your new pet, another message informs you that there is a hang-up, and more money is required for delivery,” Fetterhoff said. “I’ve even heard of scammers setting up exotic bird websites” only to fly the coop with customers’ funds. “Do your homework,” Fetterwork said. “It’s much safer these days to purchase” — or adopt — “an animal from a breeder that you can meet.” Or, for that matter, a shelter you can visit in person. The Telluride Humane Society can be found online at telluridehumanesociety.com; the Second Chance humane society is at adoptmountainpets.org.
Both are excellent places to begin your search for a new best friend.
If you think you’ve been the victim of fraud, phone ElderWatch at 800-222-4444, option 2 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or visit aarpelderwatch.org. The FTC keeps track of virus-related malfeasance. To keep up to date, visit ftc.gov/coronavirus/scams.
