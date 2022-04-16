Telluride Town Council will begin its Tuesday meeting with its call-up of the Voodoo Lounge Affordable Housing project, a decision that was endorsed by all seven members of council. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.
The project, which is comprised of five distinct applications, includes a proposal to build a 29-unit affordable housing complex on the corner of East Pacific Avenue and Willow Street on the site of the current Voodoo Lounge skate park. Though council call-ups are not unheard of, this one is unique in that the owner of the lots in question is the Town of Telluride. CCY Architects is the applicant.
The proposal, which was in review before the Historical and Architectural Review Commission (HARC), has been the object of concern from members of that board acting in its official capacity, but also from a host of nearby residents and others members of the public. Issues such as mass and scale, parking, congestion and historic appropriateness have been noted at a series of HARC reviews since the initial application was filed earlier this year. In its most recent action at its March 16 meeting, HARC recommended 14 conditions — mostly dealing with the mass and scale of the proposed design — while voting 4-1 to continue the application. Town Council signaled its intention to call up the application March 25.
“We intend to sit as the acting HARC board for the preliminary and final review of any alterations, demolitions, and new construction, and architectural designs of the project,” council’s letter read.
Council has four possible actions it can take when it reviews the application Tuesday. They can approve the application with or without conditions, continue the application with conditions, remand the application back to HARC with comments or direction, or deny the application. Council, in its capacity as the acting HARC board will be reviewing the alteration of the Marshal’s Department building, the demolition of a non-rated shed on the lot, minor alterations to another, rated shed on the property, the demolition of the Voodoo Lounge building and the preliminary large scale new construction in the Commercial zone district.
The announcement of the call-up drew concern from most members of the HARC board, including HARC chair Mark Shambaugh, Sheri Harvey, Kiernon Lannon, alternate Mark Hebert and Stacy Lake. (Matt Lee’s name does not appear on the letter.) In the letter to council, they expressed concern that town’s review of a town-owned project would set a “dangerous precedent.”
“We believe that this call up could set a dangerous precedent that if town can build to this mass and scale and bypass board review during even preliminary phases of review, without letting the due process continue, that private developers will claim that same right even though there are egregious violations of the design guidelines. Their arguments of consistency by the board rulings could severely damage the HARC process,” the letter reads, in part.
Shambaugh, from early on in the Voodoo Lounge process, has stressed teamwork as the project wends its way through numerous levels of review. Given the project’s significant public benefit — that of affordable housing — and the scale of the design, Shambaugh and HARC have stressed their role in balancing that public benefit with their charge of maintaining the town’s historic character.
“Major projects like this and historic preservation can go hand in hand and we should approach this on a teamwork-type basis,” he said at the Feb. 2 HARC meeting.
In the letter to council, Shambaugh and his colleagues asked that either the project be remanded back to HARC, with or without recommendations from council, or be included in Tuesday’s review as equal partners.
“We would expect that the participation of HARC would not be limited to something akin to the established public comment procedure with each member having the right and ability to speak at the meeting. We already have that right. We would envision this process to occur much like a joint HARC and P&Z meeting where the role of HARC would be to provide a recommendation to Town Council, but not vote on the application. The Town Council would have the benefit of hearing our deliberations and would have the real-time opportunity to ask questions about our thinking and concerns. We believe that this approach would demonstrate to the community the best of town government collaboration and respect for the process. We have never had 70 public letters opposing a project before and allowing some sort of due process in this way might help assuage their concerns.”
Failing that, the letter continues, council could see a mass resignation of most of what is arguably — along with the Planning & Zoning board — one of town’s more important bodies in terms of development processes.
“Should the town prefer not to grant either of these two requests, that would lead the following members of the HARC board, based upon these particular circumstances and conditions, to believe that we are left with no choice but to strongly consider tendering our respective resignations as HARC members, as we would view our role within the town governance as broken and no longer functional.”
To view the meeting packet, visit telluride-co.gov, click on Government and then Agendas and Meeting Packets.
