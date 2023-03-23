“I think we’re Telluride’s best-kept secret,” Yvette Henson said with a laugh.
Henson is the County Director of Horticulture, Agriculture, Natural Resources, 4H and FCS in CSU’s San Miguel Basin Extension office: an unwieldy title in an awkwardly named office. For purposes of this story, let’s just say: The Plant Doctor is in.
It is Henson’s vocation — and her training, and the focus of the local CSU office she heads up — to assist residents of this region with all manner of growing and planting, from helping ranchers (for example) who want to know how to best feed their livestock to vegetable enthusiasts who want to eat fresher, healthier produce, for less money, than perhaps ever before.
Even before you harvest your vegetables, the knowledge from CSU’s local ag professionals can save you money: the Norwood office has complimentary guidebooks, pamphlets and handouts on everything from preserving to growing vegetables on Wrights Mesa (their advice is that regionally specific).
Next Saturday, the office will host a free seed swap and seed starting class at the Lone Cone public library in Norwood from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (you don’t need to bring seeds in order to attend).
Henson said she will drop off a box of free seeds to Telluride’s Wilkinson Public Library this coming Wednesday.
“I love to garden and save seeds,” said Henson, who lives at 8,400 feet herself and has a degree in horticulture.
People would be surprised to learn how much you can grow in Telluride, she added, even though it has a short growing season.
“Any kind of potatoes grow well in both Telluride and Norwood,” Henson said. “We get seed potatoes from CSU’s research station in the San Luis Valley, and we give them away” to gardeners in the San Juans. “My favorite variety is the Purple Majesty,” she said. “They’re purple all the way through. They make really good French fries, or you can mash them — they come out lavender. Beautiful.”
Cabbages, beets and carrots “do really well” in Telluride, she added. “And you can grow really amazing lettuce in Telluride.” (Romaine and Bibb varieties particularly thrive.) “Almost any root crop does well” in the box canyon: “Beets, rutabagas, turnips. Cabbages grow well. And broccoli does great.”
The San Miguel office has been cultivating vegetables in Telluride since 2011, Henson said. “We’ve grown broccoli, winter greens, beans and carrots.”
Regional residents report back to the office on which veggies have thrived, and what has not.
“People send us photos, and tell us what does well,” Henson said, in what amounts to a virtual library — a brain trust — of shared experience in how to find growing success based on the widely-varying soils, elevations, and temperatures in this ostensible “desert” region.
The office will also make free house, or rather garden, calls to troubleshoot and offer advice.
“We do site visits,” Henson said.
Coming in early April and May, the office will host a Gardening in the Mountains class for the Telluride region, at the Wilkinson; Gardening on Wrights Mesa, at Lone Cone Library; and Gardening in the High Desert, at the Naturita Library.
“If you have a horticulture question, call the office,” Henson said, at 970-327-4393. Or drop by the CSU Extension office in Norwood, located at 1120 Summit Street, weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about the office’s upcoming programs, visit the website at sanmiguel.extension.colostate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.