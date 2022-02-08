No matter how often you check your weather app, the results will remain the same. Sunshine and low precipitation are projected for at least the next 10 days. All the forecasts report similar predictions: Sunny, with the highs in the mid-30s.
"There's a large area of high pressure that is just off the California coast. … Unfortunately, for all of western Colorado, including Telluride, it's not going to bring anything. Wednesday and Thursday night, maybe a quick dusting, around the northern and central mountains. But as far as Telluride is concerned, maybe some clouds but no snow," said Thomas Renwick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) Grand Junction office.
Renwick referenced a model projected through Feb 17. According to data provided by the NSW last month, the monthly average was 38.4 degrees, and in February 2021, the max temp was 35 degrees.
In a model from eeather.com through February 21, the average maximum temperature is predicted around 35 degrees, with an average low at around 16 degrees.
Renwick explained we are currently in a La Niña weather pattern, which is “a seasonal cooling of water temperatures in the central Pacific, coupled with changes in atmospheric winds, which can affect weather patterns far removed from the tropics,” according to the NWS. Colorado is located in the transition zone where the southern mountains get less snow than the northern mountains.
Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, the mountain should not be significantly affected. Scott Pittenger, Telski’s director of mountain operations, assures plenty of skiing is open on the mountain. According to Pittenger, the groomed terrain and north-facing slopes are best in the morning.
"Each day, I hear comments on how good the area is skiing despite the lack of recent snowfall, and I can't argue. There are a lot of good turns to be made out there," Pittenger said.
To combat the icy conditions, groomers have been digging a bit deeper and processing the snow as much as possible to produce a softer outcome. Pittenger praised the grooming crew for doing an excellent job this season.
Pittenger himself likes to head out to Revelation Bowl, behind Gold Hill Express (Lift 14), in the mornings. He enjoys the "excellent morning sunshine" and the fact that the snow stays soft as a result of the high elevation.
Telski employee Ashley Sawchcuk recommended Polar Queen (Lift 5) for some good runs. For those who want something a bit more advanced, Sawchuck recommended the Plunge (Lift 9) and the Lift 12 hike-to runs.
"Anything that is higher up is going to be a lot softer and a lot better," Sawchuck said.
Trish End, and her husband, Bob, have been spending their winters in Telluride for the past 11 years. The Ends have been impressed with the groomers and the conditions on the mountain.
"They're doing a good job of grooming what we have," Trish End said.
For those venturing off the resort away from groomed terrain and into the backcountry, conditions will be extra demanding. According to Chris Dickson, an avid backcountry skier and host of the podcast The San Juan Snowcast, the sun and wind will be the most challenging factors over the coming week and a half.
“The Sun: south-facing slopes will develop a melt-freeze crust on the snow surface, which can make skiing or riding in the backcountry challenging or even dangerous. The wind: Above treeline, where the snow is most susceptible to wind, we should eventually expect strong winds to create firm, punchy surfaces that are not fun to ride,” Dickson said.
Fortunately, said Dickson, with no new snow there is low avalanche danger in the backcountry, though adventurers should always be prepared.
The NWS records show the Telluride area's average snowfall is around 22 inches during the month of February.
“February and March are great months for snowfall in Telluride, and we are still optimistic that the snow will return,” Pittenger added. “February is starting off below average, but this ridge of high pressure will eventually break down, and I am glad that I will be in Telluride when it does.”
