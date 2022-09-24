SEPT. 8

Seller: Nonie McLeod       

Buyer: Annika Kristiansen

Property: 1740 South Pine Street, Norwood

Price: $479,000

Seller: Funwurk LLC

Buyer: Marlis Two LLC

Property: 177 Josefa Lane, Telluride

Price: $8.45 million

Seller: Juan Garcia and Susan Heiskari   

Buyer: Stephen and Trisha Westfall

Property: 210 South Pine Street Unit 206, Telluride

Price: $1.038 million

SEPT. 12

Seller: Carol and James Fitzmorris

Buyer: Mark Schultz

Property: Gurley Lake Drive (vacant), Norwood

Price: $210,000

Seller: Ginni and Michael Racosky      

Buyer: Christopher and Roberta McMurry

Property: 113 Lawson Point, Mountain Village

Price: $5.2 million

Seller: Mary Beth Hunter

Buyer: Sunshine Beach LLC

Property: 202 Society Drive, Telluride

Price: $927,000

Seller: Everett, Michael, Robert and Roxanna Rummel

Buyer: Kristie Richard and Salvadore Tenorio

Property: 250 County Road 43Z S, Norwood

Price: $385,000

Seller: Patricia J Sullivan 2021 Gift LLC    

Buyer: Promontory Ridge LLC

Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant), Telluride

Price: $3.5 million

SEPT. 13

Seller: Sue Gustafson     

Buyer: Katherine Bacon, Jesse Pekkala and Sheila Phinny

Property: 423 East Columbia Ave., Telluride

Price: $2.5 million

SEPT. 14

Seller: Judge Lisa Maria Rev Living Trust

Buyer: Ultra Builders LLC

Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. A201, Telluride

Price: $685,000

SEPT. 19

Seller: Botti Rev Trust

Buyer: T&C Vorpahl LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-7, Mountain Village

Price: $125,000

Seller: Hawn Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Magic Mountain LLC

Property: Last Dollar Road (vacant), Telluride

Price: $3.65 million

Seller: Ziva Dahl

Buyer: Lang Family Rock Mtn Investments LLC

Property: 126 High Country Road, Mountain Village

Price: $5.595 million

SEPT. 20

Seller: Kristyn Shumway

Buyer: Valentine Trust

Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.495 million

Seller: 117 C Vischer LLC

Buyer: Conger-Sailors Family Trust

Property: 117 Vischer Drive Unit C, Mountain Village

Price: $7.95 million

Seller: Tipnips Holdings LLC

Buyer: Iron Chalet LLC

Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $835,000

Seller: Rick and Vanette Miller

Buyer: Weber Bros Home Co LLC

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road Unit 102AB, Mountain Village

Price: $55,000

Seller: Bunce Family Trust

Buyer: Frank Family Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 302-10, Mountain Village

Price: $92,500