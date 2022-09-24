SEPT. 8
Seller: Nonie McLeod
Buyer: Annika Kristiansen
Property: 1740 South Pine Street, Norwood
Price: $479,000
Seller: Funwurk LLC
Buyer: Marlis Two LLC
Property: 177 Josefa Lane, Telluride
Price: $8.45 million
Seller: Juan Garcia and Susan Heiskari
Buyer: Stephen and Trisha Westfall
Property: 210 South Pine Street Unit 206, Telluride
Price: $1.038 million
SEPT. 12
Seller: Carol and James Fitzmorris
Buyer: Mark Schultz
Property: Gurley Lake Drive (vacant), Norwood
Price: $210,000
Seller: Ginni and Michael Racosky
Buyer: Christopher and Roberta McMurry
Property: 113 Lawson Point, Mountain Village
Price: $5.2 million
Seller: Mary Beth Hunter
Buyer: Sunshine Beach LLC
Property: 202 Society Drive, Telluride
Price: $927,000
Seller: Everett, Michael, Robert and Roxanna Rummel
Buyer: Kristie Richard and Salvadore Tenorio
Property: 250 County Road 43Z S, Norwood
Price: $385,000
Seller: Patricia J Sullivan 2021 Gift LLC
Buyer: Promontory Ridge LLC
Property: Basque Boulevard (vacant), Telluride
Price: $3.5 million
SEPT. 13
Seller: Sue Gustafson
Buyer: Katherine Bacon, Jesse Pekkala and Sheila Phinny
Property: 423 East Columbia Ave., Telluride
Price: $2.5 million
SEPT. 14
Seller: Judge Lisa Maria Rev Living Trust
Buyer: Ultra Builders LLC
Property: 651 West Pacific Ave. No. A201, Telluride
Price: $685,000
SEPT. 19
Seller: Botti Rev Trust
Buyer: T&C Vorpahl LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-7, Mountain Village
Price: $125,000
Seller: Hawn Mountain Properties LLC
Buyer: Magic Mountain LLC
Property: Last Dollar Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $3.65 million
Seller: Ziva Dahl
Buyer: Lang Family Rock Mtn Investments LLC
Property: 126 High Country Road, Mountain Village
Price: $5.595 million
SEPT. 20
Seller: Kristyn Shumway
Buyer: Valentine Trust
Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.495 million
Seller: 117 C Vischer LLC
Buyer: Conger-Sailors Family Trust
Property: 117 Vischer Drive Unit C, Mountain Village
Price: $7.95 million
Seller: Tipnips Holdings LLC
Buyer: Iron Chalet LLC
Property: Lawson Point (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $835,000
Seller: Rick and Vanette Miller
Buyer: Weber Bros Home Co LLC
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road Unit 102AB, Mountain Village
Price: $55,000
Seller: Bunce Family Trust
Buyer: Frank Family Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 302-10, Mountain Village
Price: $92,500
