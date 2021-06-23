This weekend, the Telluride Yoga Festival is celebrating its 13th year of offering four-days of yoga, meditation, nature immersion and intimacy to local and traveling yogis alike.
“Being an event planner in COVID is not for the faint of heart, and the yoga industry was also hit particularly hard,” Telluride Yoga Festival director and co-owner Erika Henschel said. “While there have been things that we have all learned, I think I learned that if you believe in something, you need to find a way with perseverance, trust and courage.”
Festival designers have “infused” this year’s festival with more outdoor pursuits than ever before, vitalizing attendees to “tap into the energy and power of being in our majestic mountains,” Henschel said.
Optimistic about Telluride’s reopening, despite health-related uncertainties, and certain of the need for the festival from a mental-health perspective, the team announced the June dates for a COVID-safe yoga festival in March. Henschel added that the shift to all outdoor locales allowed the festival team to offer more opportunities for intimate connections between presenters and attendees.
“Despite the challenges and short window to promote our event, we’re expecting 500 attendees over the weekend,” Henschel said. “We feel that it will be a coming together of community and that the gathering will be a tool to help us all transition from the past year.”
Along with typical daily hikes, outdoor classes, tea teks, stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) and cold water therapy plunges into the surrounding rivers, this year’s festival will also embrace “morning rise and shine” SUP classes, followed by a hike to Hope Lake and the option to Jeep up to Bridal Veil, and then hike Ajax Peak.
This weekend, Henschel and the festival team are looking forward to hosting Janet Stone, a bhakti yogi from San Francisco who permeates natural features into her teachings; Nicki Doane, a Maui local who blends Ashtanga Vinyasa Yoga with asana, philosophy and poetry; and Chelsey Korus, who will lead Vinyasa classes that incorporate philosophy and wisdom.
“We do have a lot of teachers that have become like family that we like to bring back often, but primarily, I look for teachers that can really ‘walk their walk’ and practice what they preach,” Henschel said. “One of our favorites is Gina Caputo, who embodies the spirit of Colorado and always does a ‘tribute flow’ class; this year to Marvin Gaye.”
Henschel said it’s also important to offer the teachings of local Telluride yogis and teachers during the festival.
“It’s important that the festival always infuse local teachers as it makes for a stronger yoga community as a whole, and we want to be supportive of all the studios and teachers that we have here,” Henschel said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for all teachers to learn and grow from one another and be together in community with one another.”
Telluride Yoga Center (TYC) co-owner Hollie Sue Mann is looking forward to teaching Sunset Yoga on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and a Bhakti Yoga Flow class on Saturday at noon.
Mann explained that while it is wonderful that non-locals benefit from practicing and thinking about yoga within Telluride’s staggering natural landscape, it is key for the festival to “put locals front and center, and to remain accessible to folks living and working here.” She added San Miguel County is the home of some of the best yoga teachers in the country, despite it’s small population.
Other TYC teachers that will be sharing their teachings with attendees include Marie Green, Annika Kristiansen, and Julia Johnston.
“So many people have come to classes at the yoga center these past few months and have been overcome with many emotions as they return to a practice with their teachers and in community,” Mann said. “I think that is so powerful –– that moment when we can allow tears to flow and recognize that, as a result of COVID, we have sorely missed the communities and places in which we typically practice. It is reflective of this idea that the potency and power of yoga lies in a community –– a satsang –– that holds us up, makes us accountable, and helps us to stay on the path. This festival will feel to many like we are coming home.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.