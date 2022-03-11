Val Mortell

Valerie Ann Tuschmann Mortell passed away Feb. 12 in Denver, Colorado after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. She was 76.
Val was born on May 21, 1945 in Paterson, New Jersey, and received a bachelor’s of science in nursing from Boston College in 1966. That same year, she married her beloved husband, Tom Mortell, whom she met on a blind date at a college basketball game. After beginning married life in Worcester, Massachusetts and welcoming daughter Kelly and son, Tom, Jr., the family moved to Kankakee, Illinois in 1968. They were joined by son Jake in 1972, and moved to Telluride, Colorado in 1985.
In Telluride, Val and Tom became partners in Timberline Ace Hardware and helped build it into a thriving business, becoming the sole owners in 2002. They sold Timberline to son Tom and his wife, Jenn, in 2011 to begin a happy and productive retirement.
Val was renowned for her love, generosity and hospitality to everyone she met. She opened her homes in both Kankakee and Telluride to countless guests and was known for being a “second mom” to the many friends of her children. Her Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings in Telluride provided a special haven for young adults away from their own families during the holidays where the ample servings of turkey and stuffing came with warm hugs and sage advice. She was also a cornerstone of the Telluride community through her friendly presence at the hardware store and her involvement as a 30-plus-year parishioner and volunteer at St. Patrick’s Church, member of Lunch Bunch, and active participant in walking groups and Kaiut yoga classes.
Val’s love for her family was boundless. She remained close to her family on the East Coast, including her late parents, William and Lillian Tuschmann, and her three surviving sisters, Pamela, Linda and Lana Tuschmann, returning to Greenwood Lake, New Jersey almost every summer to reconnect with family and friends at a place that brought her lifelong joy. She was an amazing mother and mother-in-law to her children Kelly Mortell Prime and husband Eric, Thomas Mortell, Jr. and wife Jennifer, and Jacob Mortell and wife Lisa and an equally amazing “Grammy” to Lillian and Griffin Prime, William and Owen Mortell, and Spencer and Marcus Mortell. And, above all, she was a devoted wife and partner to Tom Mortell, Sr. during their happy 55 years of marriage.
Throughout her life, and particularly in her final weeks, Val found comfort and inspiration in her strong Catholic faith. A funeral mass, followed by a Celebration of Life, will be held in Telluride on June 10, 2022 and all are welcome.
In keeping with her caregiver nature, Val believed in supporting causes that nurtured the spiritual and physical well-being of others.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Val’s memory to St. Patrick’s Church (PO Box 398, Telluride, 81435) or the Telluride Medical Center (PO Box 1229, Telluride, 81435).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.