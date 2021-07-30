JULY 20

Seller: Thomas and Dru Wallon

Buyer: Mark Gudmens

Property: 765 Highway 145 Spur Unit B2, Telluride

Price: $725,000

Seller: Heather White Trust

Buyer: Hillside San Miguel LLC

Property: 296 Hillside Lane, Telluride

Price: $1.525 million

JULY 21

Seller: Jonas Lee

Buyer: Dewitt Hicks

Property: Adams Ranch Road (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.01 million

Seller: Abrams Living Trust

Buyer: Eat-2107 LLC

Property: 145 Sunny Ridge Place No. B302, Mountain Village

Price: $5.9 million

Seller: Daniel Curtin

Buyer: Robert and Julie Lewis

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 322, Telluride

Price: $1 million

Seller: Tigue Property Co LTD

Buyer: Jacobson Trust

Property: Aldasoro Ranch F-1

Price: $3.89 million

JULY 22

Seller: Brian and Linda Lillard

Buyer: James and Jill Schlott

Property: 451 South Pine St. No. C02, Telluride

Price: $1.4 million

Seller: Delores Gatliff

Buyer: Jesse Goepel

Property: River Trail (vacant lot 41R), Placerville

Price: $235,000

JULY 23

Seller: Kinzler Telluride LLC

Buyer: Richard and Erin Nissen

Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. B303, Mountain Village

Price: $1.499 million

Seller: John and Kay Krebs

Buyer: Mark and Linda Williams

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 216-11 and 213-12, Mountain Village

Price: $80,000

JULY 26

Seller: James Thompson and Jenna Larson

Buyer: Mountaindream LLC

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road 107AB, Mountain Village

Price: $749,000

Seller: Carol Boyer

Buyer: Charles Buscemi and Heidi Marie Patterson

Property: 1710 Pearl St., Norwood

Price: $342,000

JULY 28

Seller: Billy Meridith

Buyer: Bickford Trust

Property: 246 Country Club Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $3.1 million

Seller: Barlow Family Rev Trust

Buyer: Kappa LLC

Property: 670 Mountain Village Blvd. No. R5, Mountain Village

Price: $4.55 million

Seller: Edjoe LLC

Buyer: High Country Ranch-1 LLC

Property: 2105 Thunder Road, Norwood

Price: $2.75 million