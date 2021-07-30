JULY 20
Seller: Thomas and Dru Wallon
Buyer: Mark Gudmens
Property: 765 Highway 145 Spur Unit B2, Telluride
Price: $725,000
Seller: Heather White Trust
Buyer: Hillside San Miguel LLC
Property: 296 Hillside Lane, Telluride
Price: $1.525 million
JULY 21
Seller: Jonas Lee
Buyer: Dewitt Hicks
Property: Adams Ranch Road (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.01 million
Seller: Abrams Living Trust
Buyer: Eat-2107 LLC
Property: 145 Sunny Ridge Place No. B302, Mountain Village
Price: $5.9 million
Seller: Daniel Curtin
Buyer: Robert and Julie Lewis
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 322, Telluride
Price: $1 million
Seller: Tigue Property Co LTD
Buyer: Jacobson Trust
Property: Aldasoro Ranch F-1
Price: $3.89 million
JULY 22
Seller: Brian and Linda Lillard
Buyer: James and Jill Schlott
Property: 451 South Pine St. No. C02, Telluride
Price: $1.4 million
Seller: Delores Gatliff
Buyer: Jesse Goepel
Property: River Trail (vacant lot 41R), Placerville
Price: $235,000
JULY 23
Seller: Kinzler Telluride LLC
Buyer: Richard and Erin Nissen
Property: 136 San Joaquin Road No. B303, Mountain Village
Price: $1.499 million
Seller: John and Kay Krebs
Buyer: Mark and Linda Williams
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 216-11 and 213-12, Mountain Village
Price: $80,000
JULY 26
Seller: James Thompson and Jenna Larson
Buyer: Mountaindream LLC
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road 107AB, Mountain Village
Price: $749,000
Seller: Carol Boyer
Buyer: Charles Buscemi and Heidi Marie Patterson
Property: 1710 Pearl St., Norwood
Price: $342,000
JULY 28
Seller: Billy Meridith
Buyer: Bickford Trust
Property: 246 Country Club Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $3.1 million
Seller: Barlow Family Rev Trust
Buyer: Kappa LLC
Property: 670 Mountain Village Blvd. No. R5, Mountain Village
Price: $4.55 million
Seller: Edjoe LLC
Buyer: High Country Ranch-1 LLC
Property: 2105 Thunder Road, Norwood
Price: $2.75 million
