For those planning to drive east across the state via US 50 this next week, Kathleen Wanatowicz has a question: “What’s your pain threshold?”
Wanatowicz is the public information officer for the Little Blue Creek Canyon project, a locally famous — and, for the unprepared, notorious — four-mile-long stretch of highway construction between Montrose and Gunnison. Wanatowicz and her coworkers have been fielding many phone calls from concerned travelers over the past couple of years, as this project has progressed. Based on the volume of calls, “The roads are way, way busier right now than they’ve been all year,” Wanatowicz reported. “From what we’re hearing from drivers, waits (in the construction section) have been one hour. That’s pretty long for us.”
More typical waits for alternating traffic had been closer to 30 minutes.
It will get worse next week: a “very big paving project,” as Wanatowicz put it, is about to ramp up. “We were scheduled to begin Friday, but it has been pushed back to next Tuesday because of a winter storm on the way.”
Indeed, it is currently Winter Weather Awareness Week 2022 at the National Weather Service’s Colorado website, which offers daily safety videos on winter travel in this state, wind chills and hypothermia, driving in high winds, avalanche safety and more. There is also a link to a feature titled “How to Interpret Snowfall Probability Graphics,” which could helpful, say, this Sunday, when the first big storm of the season is predicted to arrive.
The storm, Wanatociwz emphasized, will delay the paving project for a few days, but the work must go on: “We’re trying to get temporary asphalt in to prepare travelers for winter road conditions,” she said. “It’s a pretty big scope of work, and additional 30-45 minute delays will become because of heavy equipment that will be in use, in and around the roadway.
“There’s a lot of work to be done,” she said, “various trucks coming in and out of a jobsite in a lane that’s not open. Paving is a big thing. It’s a big operation in this corridor, and it will take us 9-10 days to complete.”
The Little Blue Creek Canyon project, which is described in full at US50Info.com, isn’t scheduled to be fully complete until next year. The four-mile stretch of highway, which snakes down off a surrounding mesa and drops precipitously into steep-walled, dark “Little Blue” before emerging back into sunshine, has been the site of numerous fatalities over the years.
Work on the project has been delayed for the past two summers due to closures on the other north-south route across the state, I-70, which has seen flooding in Glenwood Canyon. No date has been set for when Little Blue’s crews will break for winter, and the road will reopen to two-day traffic. Last year, that point didn’t come until December.
“We’re going to try to work as much as we can, as long as we can,” Wanatowicz said. “The weather will determine when we stop working. Last year we stopped on Dec. 23 and resumed in March.”
Until the project wraps for winter, there will be single-lane alternating traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays on U.S. 50 between mileposts 123-127, and full nighttime closures Monday through Thursday from 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m.
To stay up to date with delays in Little Blue, which can easily thwart drivers who are unprepared, register for text alerts at US50RoadInfo.com, where you can also find recommended detours around the project.
Track road conditions and driving advisories statewide at CoTrips.org.
