Evidence of Telluride’s mining past is everywhere, it seems. At Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) meeting, Environmental Protections Agency (EPA) representative Joni Saandoval reported on preliminary samples taken last week, though cautioned that further testing would be required before conclusive results would be released.
From several sites along the San Miguel River downstream from where the river crosses under Highway 145, soil samples were taken and tested on-site. Those samples will undergo subsequent testing in laboratories, which will indicate exactly what the samples contain. Field testing, Sandoval explained, can be imprecise based on several factors.
“All I have is some institute data, which means in the field, we used an X-RF, which is a sampling piece of equipment that uses X-ray fluorescence technology,” she said. “We don't count on the readings that we get in the field, because there's several factors that can affect that. One would be moisture in the soil. And so the samples need to be dried out. Another would be rocks and other pieces of debris outside of any tailings or sandy type material. That could also impact the readings. What happens when you take samples for if you need quality data, you have to take them and sieve them, which is filter out any rocks or, or other debris, things like that, and then dry it out. And then you can do a better metals analysis. And that's what we've done. So anything that I talked about today would be readings that we saw in the field, that I can't attest to the accuracy of those because I have not got the quality data back.”
The sites of interest, which the EPA has named Fluvial San Miguel, are dotted along the river and include a small portion of Lawson Hill open space, which the subdivision’s officials requested be tested. Those tailings are just west (downstream) of the highway and north of the Conoco. Sandoval noted that the tailings there are under the ownership of Lawson Hill, the county and Genesee Properties, which owns the largest portion of that pile.
“I was able to pull a sample in the Lawson area, which was just a tiny area, but that will at least tell me, or at least give me a clue, as to what this entire tailings pile consists of. So I was very thankful for that that worked out well for us and our assessment,” she said.
Further downstream are more sites, including a large sandy site on the north side of the river, the largest of the sites of interest. Because of the tailings’ sandy quality and easy accessibility, Sandoval expressed concern.
“I've heard people refer to it as the little beach along the river,” Sandoval said. “I’ve been told that kids frequently play on this little beach area, probably semi-attractive to kids because it's easy access to the river, it really does look and feel like a beach and tailings are typically crushed. It is crushed rocks containing different types of heavy metals. And that can be attractive for children because it's basically like a sandbox. And so I was pretty concerned when I heard that kids were playing on it. So in site results, let me cut to the chase. It does show that we had high levels of lead and arsenic and certainly higher than what would be acceptable, so it'd be higher than what we would consider to be an action level. However, I need the lab data to confirm. So I can't say with 100 percent certainty, yet.”
In this initial phase of testing the EPA is not yet ready to discuss remediation, though once lab results are in-hand, those conversations could occur. Sandoval told the commissioners that any potential remediation work would not take place this year.
“I am not even thinking about remediation or anything yet,” she said. “We’ll wait until we get the data and then have some conversations about what the levels of lead and arsenic and if any other exceedances in the metal suite, come back and talk about the risks. And then we can talk about some options for remediation. Remediation would not happen this year. We're just not going to have time, right? We're really busy. We are still working on the Valley Floor until the end of October, early November.”
That site, also along the San Miguel River near the Boomerang bridge, has involved an extensive hauling schedule of contaminated tailings a disposal site at the Idarado mill on the east end of the valley. Once those tailings are completely removed, the work of stream bank restoration and site mitigation will commence.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper asked Sandoval if her concern applied to all the Lawson Hill tailings sites.
“In all of the areas. It was a red flag for me when I heard that kids frequently play in that area … (it is) my highest concern, but the levels of tailings if I looked through the preliminary data and recall correctly, all were concerning,” she said.
County manager Mike Bordogna expressed gratitude for the federal agency’s attention to the tailings.
“I just wanted to express our appreciation to Joanie and EPA,” Bordogna said. “I know that funding have been shifted elsewhere for this sampling, and I know that you had to go to bat for us and for Lawson Hill to be able to get this assessment done.”
Once final lab results are available, they will go live on the EPA website at response.epa.gov/fluvialsanmigueltailings.
