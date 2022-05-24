From a strong field of candidates vying for the principal job at Telluride Elementary School (TES), Kelly Treinen – who, for the past 10 years, has served as principal of Promise Road Elementary in Noblesville, Indiana – was chosen based on her experience, enthusiasm, and strong references. The R-1 school board approved Treinen’s hire during their regular meeting on April 19. Treinen will take over for current TES principal Susan Altman who will retire in June.
Prior to her current principal position, Treinen served as principal at Durbin Elementary in Hamilton Southeastern Schools for nine years. For the past 37 years she and her husband have lived in Noblesville where they raised three (now-grown) daughters.
“My daughter, Madeline Hirschfeld, and her family moved to Telluride about a year and a half ago,” explained Treinen. “Madeline sent me the job posting in January and I figured why not do it? We thought it would be an adventure to try something new. And having my grandson, Theo, here is a big draw.”
In addition to her administrative experience, Treinen taught in various elementary classrooms for 15 years. Until now her entire education career has been in various schools across Hamilton County, Indiana.
District superintendent and chair of the interview committee, John Pandolfo, said that there were 11 applicants for the TES principal position from Minnesota, Indiana, Texas, the Carolinas, Arkansas, the Front Range, Ridgway, and one applicant from San Miguel County. The committee interviewed five applicants in round one and whittled that group down to three finalists who all visited campus in late March.
The interview committee comprised 14 members including staff from across the district, teachers from each grade at TES, along with specialists, two parents, a community member, and the Intermediate and Middle/High School principals.
“What set Kelly apart is the combination of her vast (30 years) teaching and administrative experience along with her personality and soft skills for a full skill set we were looking for,” Pandolfo explained. “Relationships are so important to any education role, especially for a teacher or principal and especially in the lower grades.”
Treinen believes it’s her collaborative approach that distinguishes her as an educator.
“I don’t lead alone. If you’re going to have an effective school that impacts student learning and social behavior, you need to work with the teachers,” she qualified. “I make it a priority to build relationships with the staff — to know them on a professional and personal level.”
TES long-time teacher and current interventionist, Lorrie Gardner, who was also a member of the search committee, appreciates that Treinen defines herself as a “collaborative, hands-on leader who makes building relationships” a priority especially as the district looks towards a “re-boot” post-COVID.
“This fits well with our positive school culture and the close-knit staff Susan Altman has fostered during her time as our principal,” she added.
In addition to “being impressed” with the teachers when she was on-campus interviewing in March, Treinen was also impressed that there were community members at the meet and greet gathering who didn’t have kids in the district anymore.
“It was still important to them to know who was going to be the leader in the building,” she observed. “There’s a real friendliness in Telluride and it’s great to be surrounded by so many people who are committed to kids. I felt that in the building and through conversations.”
Pandolfo anticipates that Treinen’s initial action items at TES will involve continued development of a robust, tiered system of support for students.
“Getting all the behavioral pieces in place was a large focus this year as we invested in a full-time K-12 behavior analyst who focused on the TES building more than any other this first year so that we might start from the bottom and work our way up,” he explained. “Also, getting common positive language with staff and intervention support. In addition to behavior, part of that tiered system is getting our academics where they need to be, particularly coming out of COVID.”
Upon arriving in Telluride and jumping into her new position in July, Treinen intends to “listen and learn.”
“Then all the pieces will come together,” she said. “It’s really important to respect the work that’s already been done.”
While the dual immersion language program will be new for her, Treinen points out that there are 28 languages spoken among students at her current school.
“Which is very different from dual immersion,” she allowed. “But I do feel that I have a background to support people whose first language is not English. Dual immersion excites me. I can’t wait to learn more about it. It will be a learning curve for me.”
“I feel so fortunate that, I’d like to say, we hit the jack pot,” Pandolfo said. “It’s a good reflection on how this district is and this community is that we can attract top-level people during really challenging times. Kelly’s going to be great here.”
