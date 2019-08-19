SAN MIGUEL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUG. 2
FRAUDULENT: A citizen reported receiving numerous calls claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The citizen asked that deputies post something on social media advising others that the SSA does not make phone calls. If you are called by someone claiming to be from the SSA, tell them nothing, except, perhaps, where to shove it.
BIKE DOWN: A motorcyclist was injured in an accident on Last Dollar Pass.
AUG. 3
SCREWED: A deputy assisted a motorist changing a tire that had a screw embedded in the tread.
OOh, THAT SMELL: A report of the smell of gas in the Placerville area turned out to be dead, decaying animals.
WELL, IT USED TO BE A RANCH: A report of a cow near the entrance to Mountain Village proved unfounded.
AUG. 4
COWABUNGA: Cows were in the highway and then they weren’t.
THERE MIGHT HAVE BEEN CUSSING: A report of shouting and creating a disturbance in the Sawpit area turned out to be a subject that had just injured his foot.
DA BEARS: Are out in force. This one was reported in a Society Turn business’s dumpster.
AUG. 5
WE CAN’T GO ON TOGETHER: Suspicious items were found near Alta Lakes. Forest service law enforcement will be handling the case.
INVISIBLE KILLER: A CO2 alarm near a residence in the Fall Creek area did its job and the home’s occupants were evacuated safely.
HAPPY — TOO HAPPY — CAMPERS: Deputies responded to a report of a juvenile problem at Miramonte Reservoir where alcohol and marijuana warnings were issued.
AUG. 6
BURGLARY: An investigation has been opened regarding a reported burglary on Wrights Mesa.
REDDI WHIPPED: A driver reported for possibly being intoxicated, making bad passes and driving erratically was contacted and issued a citation. No alcohol was involved.
ESTATE SALE: Following the death of its owner, a cooler filled with possible marijuana was turned in to the SMSO for disposal.
BUSHWACKED: Deputies assisted a pair of hikers in Upper Mill Creek basin find their way back to the Sneffels High Line Trail.
HOW NOW?: The owner of a possibly injured cow was notified.
AUG. 7
WELCOME TO SAN MIGUEL COUNTY: Deputies transported a prisoner from Mesa County Jail to Sheriff Bill’s House of Clean Living.
INCESSANT: A Ski Ranches resident reported a dog had been barking for 24 hours, but upon arrival, deputies could not find said dog, nor could they hear any barking.
AUG. 8
WHAT I DID FOR MY SUMMER VACATION: I ran away from my Texas home with my BFFs, drank a bunch of booze, and drove my parents’ car into a ditch in Telluride. You?
SEPARATE CORNERS: Deputies separated parties claiming harassment.
NOT SO FAST: After being reported by a citizen, deputies nabbed a drunk driver who was charged with driving under the influence, driving with a revoked license and for a bail bond violation.
GOOD WHILE IT LASTED: Two dogs running free in the Deep Creek area were returned to their owner.
AUG. 9
TOO HOT IN HERE: The owner of dogs locked in a car near Bridal Veil Falls was contacted by deputies following a citizen complaint.
TAKE IT EASY: The driver of a speeding ATV was contacted by deputies following a citizen complaint, but because the section of Trout Lake Road in question is private, the deputy could not issue a citation.
NOT YOURS: Deputies took a report of someone using their credit card without authorization.
KNOCK, KNOCK: An unruly male visited the residences a number of law enforcement personnel. His probation officer was contacted.
WHEN NAPTIME STRIKES: A driver taking a nap in his car on a bridge in a roadway was advised of better places to catch 40 winks.
OVERDUE: An overdue hiker was located without incident.
ANYONE ELSE THINK THEY’RE OVERRATED?: Three pairs of pants were found in the middle of the highway near the Society Turn roundabout.
AUG. 10
RV RAGE: A deputy observed a car go off the road while trying to overtake an RV. The car’s driver claimed the RV’s driver ran him off the road. The deputy was unable to locate the driver of the RV.
SAR ON STANDBY: A deputy took a report of a guide and two clients being overdue. They were contacted and able to get off the mountain without assistance.
DUI: A 43-year-old Telluride man was arrested for driving under the influence.
THE PEACE AND QUIET OF CAMPING: Parties causing a disturbance at the Miramonte Reservoir campground were warned to vacate and for marijuana use on state lands.
WAS ITS NAME CHRISTINE?: A report of a BLM tractor destroying fences near Norwood proved unfounded as no tractor and no damaged fences were found.
INJURY ACCIDENT: Deputies assisted Telluride marshals with a single vehicle accident with injuries. The driver was cleared medically and taken into custody for driving under the influence for a second time in a 24-hour period.
AUG. 11
MAN IN BLACK: Deputies took numerous 911 calls from campers in Alta Lakes reporting a man dressed all in black walking through the campsites and being verbally threatening when confronted. Deputies searched in vain for the man.
BEARING WITNESS: Deputies assisted Telluride marshals with discouraging bears from searching for food in the town.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
AUG. 2
CASH IS KING: A librarian found a makeup up pouch containing $1230.00 in cash on top of the library’s copier. She turned it in to the TMO and on this day, its rightful owner retrieved her cash, which was her rent money saved from tips. This is how working folks in this town live.
AUG. 3
NO ONE WANTS TO JOIN MY FIGHT CLUB: A local man hanging out by the Free Box kept trying to get people to fight him, including trained and fully armed police officers who showed up to address citizen complaints. Fight me, he said repeatedly. He was cuffed and transported to the jail.
AUG. 11
FEELS SO NICE I DID IT TWICE: He’d already been reported to the authorities by fellow motorists for driving erratically. Then, when he wrecked his car on the Valley Floor, officers realized he was the same fellow they’d arrested the night before for driving under the influence. He knew the drill. He blew a .190 and was transported to the county jail after receiving medical treatment.
Editor's note: Cop Shop is compiled and written by Daily Planet staff.
