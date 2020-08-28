SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
AUG. 10
ONE THING LEADS TO ANOTHER: While standing by on a civil assist, an investigation was opened into a possible drug violation.
AUG. 13
NEVER BREAK THE CHAIN: Deputies took a report of a chained gate being cut and illegal access of the property then taking place.
AUG. 14
YOUR MONEY’S NO GOOD HERE: Or anywhere else. Counterfeit bills were passed at the Conoco.
AUG. 15
LIKE PEACHES AND HERB: Hikers that became separated in the Iron Mountain area were reunited with help from the local constabulary.
JACKED JACKET: The owner of a coat lifted from a parked car in the Wrights Mesa area cast suspicion on an intoxicated person that was seen nearby.
AUG. 17
I KNOW YOU: A subject that was known to have a suspended license was seen driving in the Lawson Hill business area. A citation for driving under restraint was issued.
POSSIBLE THEFT: Deputies responded to a report of trespassing and possible theft in the Alta historical area.
AUG. 18
DOUSED: Deputies assisted Telluride Fire Protection District and forest service personnel with a small wildfire at the bottom of the east side of Last Dollar Pass.
AUG. 18
EQUINE FRAUD: A woman paid $8,000 for a horse after only dealing with the alleged seller via email. It does not appear as if the suspect will be identified.
AUG. 19
PAIN IN THE LANE: A Norwood resident was issued a citation for driving without a license and failing to drive in a single lane.
AUG. 20
SNAKE EYES: A Lawson Hill resident reported a home burglary and also that of the neighbor’s home.
NOT NEIGHBORLY: A Hastings Mesa resident reported harassing behavior from a neighbor.
SUICIDAL SUBJECT: Deputies assisted Montrose County officials by investigating the location of a gunshot in unincorporated Montrose County north of Norwood. When they arrived they found a deceased male with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
NO SINGING AROUND THE CAMPFIRE: Campers had to be separated at an area campground when they got into a dispute over a fire. Deputies gave them both an education about fire restrictions.
AUG. 23
GROUP W BENCH: Deputies responded to a report of littering.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
AUG. 13
SPOKEN FOR: A bike was stolen.
YOU DON’T HAVE TO GO HOME, BUT YOU CAN’T STAY HERE: Officers made numerous car camping contacts.
AUG. 14
MOVE ALONG: Car campers were encouraged to decamp from the Town Park parking lot.
YOU MIGHT KNOW THAT GUY: There was a complaint of an argumentative maskhole at the Farmers Market.
PSSSSHHHHT: Vandals slashed tires.
FAR OUT, MAN. TOO FAR OUT: Officers assisted EMS personnel with an individual that consumed more than the recommended dosage of cannabis edibles.
SHUT IT DOWN: A noise complaint resulted in lowered volume and closed windows following a friendly visit from the local PD.
IT AIN’T OVER ‘TIL IT’S OVER: And this loud party was over.
AUG. 15
DEPARTED ART: The mural painted on the plywood covering the Free Box was stolen.
HAMMER BANGIN’ MUSIC: Tunes at a construction site proved too much for nearby residents.
AUG. 16
A SADLY COMMON SIGHT: Bear in a dumpster.
LOUD PARTY SEASON: Another loud party got the kibosh.
AUG. 17
LOOK, MA! NO PANTS!: There was a report of indecent exposure to an ATM security camera.
FREEDOM’S JUST ANOTHER WORD: For a stray dog.
AUG. 18
NO VACANCY: A full campground has resulted in a surge in car camping reports.
BORN FREE: Unless you’re a stray dog in town limits. Same pooch as the previous report.
AUG. 19
MAD MAX: Officers responded to a disturbance between a motorist and a cyclist.
BARE-FACED: Juveniles not wearing masks made the cop shop’s phone ring.
OVERTIME: Officers took a complaint about construction activity occurring after hours.
BACK OFF: Social distancing was not being respected.\
AUG. 21
BEARS: Don’t feed ‘em, you won’t see ‘em.
LOUD PARTY: Enjoyable, but not for the neighbors.
I GOTTA BE FREEEEEEE!: The same stray dog was collared and this time taken to the pound.
TAKE IT INSIDE: A loud party retreated indoors.
HIT AND RUN: The offending motorist was located and issued a summons.
AUG. 23
BAD ANGLING: Officers removed a fishing lure from a duck’s beak at the Town Park Kid’s Fishing Pond.
FAMILY AFFAIR: Officers responded to a family disturbance.
TASTY: A bear was in the trash.
AUG. 24
ABUSE: Officers took a report of child abuse.
EVERYONE’S IN ON THE FREEDOM THING: A stray dog (not that one) eluded capture.
TRASHING HUMANS: Let’s look at it another way. Human trash left unsecured will attract bears in the throes of hyperphagia. Who’s trashing?
YOU CAN’T PICK YOUR FAMILY: There was a family fight.
AUG. 26
BUSTED LOOSE FROM THE DRINK CORRAL: Officers made multiple open container contacts.
