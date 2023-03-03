The American Cancer Society (ACS) discontinued its annual fundraiser, Daffodil Days, in 2013, explaining it was not cost effective.
The Telluride Historical Museum promptly took over this annual fundraiser in the box canyon and continued to sell flowers benefitting its own programs and the cancer society.
“It’s a bright spot in a long winter we have here,” then-executive director Erica Kinias said at the time. “And it continues to raise funds and awareness of the American Cancer Society.”
A decade on, the annual celebration of spring continues to be one of the museum’s most popular fundraisers — and certainly it’s most visible.
And it continues to help support not only the historical museum but the ACS.
The event “does really well for us,” Kiernan Lannon, the museum’s current executive director, said frankly, “which makes sense: we have a very generous community, which we have seen again and again.” Plus, “in the winter” — perhaps especially after what feels like an exceptionally long, snowy winter — “people are looking forward to a harbinger of spring — a pop of color. We take the lion’s share of the revenue, but we continue to write a check to the American Cancer Society every year, as well.”
One of spring’s earliest bloomers, the museum’s daffodils are grown “at a flower farm in central Washington state,” Lannon said. “They are shipped overnight; UPS delivers them to us. They are cut; they are closed. We want them to be closed. We keep them in a fridge, or a cooler,” until live sales begin. “It usually takes a couple of days in sunshine, and a little warm water, for them to open.”
Bundles of 10 flowers go live next week — March 13-17 — for $15 each at the community table on Colorado Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The table is on the north corner of Colorado and Pine Street.
Or, you might swing by the museum, beginning March 13, purchase fresh-cut flowers in person, and take in the museum’s 2022-23 exhibit, “The Long Run: 50 Years of the Telluride Ski Area,” if you haven’t already. (The show closes, along with the museum itself for offseason, on Saturday, April 1.)
You don’t have to wait to purchase flowers, though: pre-order anytime between now and March 12, and get $3 off each bundle. Orders of five bundles or more will be delivered free to Telluride, Mountain Village, Lawson Hill, Hillside and Placerville.
The best part about ordering early isn’t simply that you will save some money: It guarantees that you will be able to take home fresh-cut daffodils, period.
“Pretty much every year we run out. We’ve been upping the number we order every year and — while I never want to take anything for granted — we continue to sell out,” Lannon said. “People do get excited about this sale. They’ll come up to us (at the community table) and say, ‘Oh, this is great. I’ve been looking forward to it!’ It means the days are getting longer.”
Indeed, the event is timed perfectly to the arrival of Daylight Savings Time, which takes place next Sunday. Daffodils go on sale promptly Monday morning.
To preorder fresh-cut daffodils, save $3 a bundle and support the Telluride Historical Museum and American Cancer Society, visit telluridemuseum.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.