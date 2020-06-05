With the advent of the summer season and continued low numbers of COVID-19 within the county, officials and business owners moved forward this month with the phased reopening of businesses, including hotels. Mountain Village, as a resort community especially dependent on tourism as its principle industry, began offering lodging services through hotels and professionally-managed short-term rentals, with a 25 percent capacity maximum to be reassessed and potentially increased to 50 percent on June 22.
“Opening up lodging in a carefully phased approach will give us the opportunity to educate our visitors about our community’s safety guidelines, which will result in increased awareness and higher compliance,” said San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring in a recent press release. “We appreciate the time and effort that the lodging sector put into creating robust protocols that will keep guests, staff and the community safe.”
Despite the ability to reopen, not all hotels are choosing to do so, given the slow return of tourists to the area. According to local lodging industry professionals, however, much interest has been expressed by potential and past guests to visit the area.
“Tourism in Telluride is definitely coming back, albeit at a slower pace,” said Steve Togni, general manager at Mountain Lodge. “At the Mountain Lodge we’ve curated a significant return guest loyal following. Many have been calling us for weeks and months wondering when they can return to visit us. Folks are longing to breathe in our fresh mountain air and enjoy the plethora of outdoors activities many of which naturally promote social distancing.”
Larry Mallard, CEO of Alpine Lodging, agreed.
“There was certainly some pent-up demand, people were waiting for us to open,” he said. “We heard that roundly from everyone in the lodging business, that the calls were happening.”
Mountain Lodge, which is now offering guest accommodations, has undertaken extensive safety precautions including purchasing 35 ionizers to place in rooms overnight after room use, avoiding same-day room turnover, installing a wall-to-ceiling Plexiglass divider in the hotel shuttle, increased sanitization and cleaning protocols, and offering a grocery delivery service for guests who prefer not to dine out.
“We’ve taken extraordinary care to ensure safety, health and wellness for our associates and visitors alike,” said Togni. “Although I could go on with many additional safety measures we have implemented at the Mountain Lodge, I think the real message is we are making everyone’s health and safety our priority.
Professionally managed short-term rentals are also now able to welcome visitors, with the 25 percent capacity assessed over a three week period between June 1 and 21. However, capping business at only 25 percent may not be as restricting as one might think, given the cancelation of major festivals like Telluride Bluegrass, according to Mallard.
“Non-festival weeks in June, even in good years, only run about 30 to 35 percent,” Mallard said. “So outside of Bluegrass, June normally runs from 30-35 percent. So I'm not optimistic that we’ll hit that 25 percent during that three-week period. But if we get anywhere close, I think that’s a win.”
Despite the painstaking care that establishments are taking to ensure best practices are being followed, challenges will inevitably arise as guests with varying propensities to comply tire of local public health orders and regulations.
“I feel the real challenge is related to ‘self-isolation fatigue,’” Togni said. “It’s understandable that the last three months have been very challenging for everyone. Folks are tired of their lives being disrupted or altered by the current pandemic. The biggest challenge will be to maintain vigilance while facing pressure to ignore the facts and resume life prior to the pandemic.”
According to Grace Franklin, the county’s public health director, one way the local community can continue to encourage visitors to use best practices during their vacation to the area is to lead by example.
“If we want to stay on this upward trajectory of reopening the economy, it’s crucial that we continue to do our part to keep our community and visitors healthy,” Franklin said in a press release. “Continue wearing masks in public places, maintaining physical distancing, and practicing good hygiene.”
While some Mountain Village hotels will wait to open until later in the month when higher capacities are permitted, the Villas at Cortina opened June 5, while Lumiere and Bear Creek Lodge will open June 8.
