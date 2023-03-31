Last summer, the Telluride Institute's (TI) Watershed Education Program (WEP) welcomed Lia Cristadoro as its new director, a job she took on as her 600-hour master’s degree project. Now that she’s made some cultural changes to the program and the project is nearly done, Cristadoro is set to sign a contract and officially join TI staff, remaining as WEP director.
“Lia has great energy and intelligence to bring to WEP. We’re all excited about her stepping in and stepping up,” said Kris Holstrom, a San Miguel County Commissioner who is also on TI’s board and mentored Cristadoro along with other master’s degree candidates.
The candidates are all part of an experiential, project-based degree program —master’s in environmental management — in Gunnison at Western Colorado University, which partners with TI.
Through TI, students receive office space and technical support and get connected with a regional organization or governmental agency whose needs align with the student skillset and interests.
Cristadoro said that when she first joined TI, she was interested in working in the organization’s Indigenous programming that includes Indigenous Peoples’ Day and the Ute Reconciliation Program.
“I realized that I could accomplish the same thing through education and bringing this into all of our programming,” Cristadoro said. “Being in this position and doing my graduate work has opened my eyes to the importance of making this education program more diverse and inclusive.”
In the past year, and going forward, Cristadoro said she’s focusing on four areas: changing up the curriculum, creating new types of educational opportunities with stakeholders, weaving in concepts of environmental psychology and incorporating service learning.
To that end, Cristadoro said, “I’ve been working to include voices of other cultures and make room for other bases of knowledge in the WEP curriculum.”
TI partners with “around 15 organizations, including the BLM, Forest Service, Town of Telluride and history organizations,” said Vicki Phelps, a longtime TI board member and past WEP director.
The Telluride Academy (TA) is also one of the partners, and Cristadoro will continue to work as a specialist in this year’s summer camps.
“Many of the kids in the TA camps don’t really know where they are, so Lia will add place-based and watershed education to the camps,” Phelps said.
Additionally, the annual Ute ski day is a partnership with Telski that brings Ute youth, at no cost to the participants, to recreational opportunities on Ute ancestral lands. This year, with increased funding from the Telluride Foundation and others, Cristadoro doubled the attendance of that event, raising it from around 15 youth to 30.
She’s also finishing up an environmental psychology class that “has altered my perspective of what’s valuable,” she said. “There’s a focus on biophilia, the deep love and connection to nature, that’s sometimes missing from Western culture.”
As part of that, and through work with Regina Lopez Whiteskunk, a member of the Weminuche band of the Ute Mountain Utes and cross-cultural program manager at Montezuma Land Conservancy, she’s learned the importance of storytelling and plans to include it as an element in programming.
For the service-learning piece, Cristadoro said she’s hoping to create opportunities to “help students and teachers understand what reciprocity looks like. I’d like to create annual events, maybe a river cleanup, and partner with other organizations to make that happen.”
WEP offers free programming to schools in the region. Cristadoro just sent out emails to teachers with the list of spring in-class and field trip possibilities, and the curriculum and opportunities are also on the WEP website for teachers at tellurideinstitute.org/watershed-education-program.
