In the race to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, the Republican and Democratic primaries are like two stovetop burners on vastly different settings.
One side is already red hot, while the other is heating slowly in advance of the March 5 caucuses and June 28 primaries.
In the already fiery GOP primary race, Rep. Lauren Boebert is hoping to retain her seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The Florida native and restaurant owner from Silt has two challengers: State Sen. Don Coram, a Montrose Republican whose Senate District 6 includes San Miguel County, and Archuleta County businesswoman Marina Zimmerman.
A multi-term state legislator and more traditional conservative with a reputation for reaching across the aisle to advance legislation, Coram’s entry into the race earlier this month caught the attention of observers of Western Slope politics.
It was perhaps for this reason that Boebert’s campaign reacted to Coram’s candidacy by quickly labeling him a “super-woke social liberal.” (Replied the septuagenarian Coram, “I have no idea what that means.”)
More recently, Boebert launched attack ads accusing Coram, a farmer whose agricultural activities include hemp growing, of corruption for supporting legislation that would benefit commercial hemp outfits.
Coram responded in a statement that called the allegations “lies, lies and damn lies,” detailing what his campaign said were errors and inconsistencies in the accusations.
He also pointed to a formal complaint made to the Office of Congressional Ethics over almost $1 million in payments made to Boebert’s husband, Jayson, from a fossil fuel exploration and production company. (Boebert sits on the House Committee on Natural Resources.)
For Colorado Politics journalist Ernest Luning, Boebert’s attack was a sign she is taking Coram’s challenge “very seriously.”
“And she’s right to do so,” he said. “At this point, she is favored to win, but things seem to be a little more up for grabs these days and they say that a member of Congress is most vulnerable on their first run for re-election. She’s right to not be just coasting to renomination.”
Seth Masket, a University of Denver political science professor and the director of the university’s Center on American Politics, pointed out that Boebert has “only run in the past as a challenger. As an incumbent trying to protect something, this is a new role for her.”
Masket also noted that the race was shaping up to be an indicator of “how well Boebert has been able to consolidate Republican party support” after her surprise win in the 2020 GOP primary against Scott Tipton, then a five-term incumbent.
“There is an impression that more traditional or establishment voices within the party, those who have been bothered by her behavior in office, may be looking to see a viable challenger run against her,” Masket said. “Coram is exactly that sort of viable challenger.”
Masket described Coram as “a traditional Republican very much not in the model of Donald Trump or Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene. It’s hard to take down an incumbent, but if you are going to do it, this is the sort of candidate who does it.”
He added, “Nationally, Boebert is where a lot of the Republican party is right now. The two (Boebert and Coram) represent really different visions of what the Republican party looks like. They are generationally different, their approach to politics and policymaking are very different. Primary voters will have a stark choice.”
Luning and Masket agreed that Zimmerman, a businesswoman who worked for many years as a heavy crane operator and who is running to “restore sensibility, civility and ethics in Congress,” has not generated as much interest so far. She formally announced her candidacy last year.
“I don’t think she has as much of a presence,” Masket said. “She has the same sort of critique of Boebert as Coram, but she doesn’t have the ties to the party, she doesn’t have the ties to donors, she doesn’t have the electoral history that he has.”
Still, insisted Luning, “Don’t write off Zimmerman. She has avid supporters. She’s been doing what Lauren Boebert did before the 2020 primary, she’s going all over the district and talking to people and drumming up support.”
So, the Republican primary race has all the earmarks of a slugfest.
The competition for the Democratic nomination? Not so much.
“I have to say I have not paid as close attention to the Democrats,” Masket said. “The interesting side is definitely the Republican side right now.”
Still, Masket singled out Sol Sandoval, state Rep. Donald Valdez and Colin Wilhelm as candidates who appear to be mounting viable campaigns.
“I think those three are reasonably competitive in the race,” he said, citing fundraising tallies.
Sandoval, a progressive Pueblo-based community leader and former social worker, is the daughter of undocumented immigrants and is emerging as a progressive candidate.
She was second among Democratic primary candidates in terms of money raised (approximately $327,000, according to Federal Election Commission data), behind only Kerry Donovan, the state senator who dropped out of the race late in 2021 after redistricting put her Vail Valley home outside of CD3.
A fifth-generation Coloradoan and rancher from the San Luis Valley, Valdez is the only primary candidate to have successfully run for office. Since 2016, he has represented House District 62, a southern Colorado district that stretches from Mineral County east to Pueblo.
Valdez sits on the Agriculture, Livestock and Water; Transportation and Local Government; Capital Development; and Statutory Revision committees.
Wilhelm hails from Glenwood Springs. According to his campaign website, he was motivated to run in part to promote the return of civility to politics. While he has been slow to catch public attention, Wilhelm’s fundraising has been considerable, with receipts totaling over $300,000 through Dec. 31, according to election commission records.
While there are a handful of other candidates, as Luning put it, “I think we are going to see some of these folks fall off as they realize it’s going to take a little more money in order to emerge from the pack.”
He added, “There’s definitely more to come on this race.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.