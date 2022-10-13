Telluride Town Council is deep in its budget talks and Thursday continued with a look at the town’s capital and enterprise funds. Council and staff are adjusting to what is projected to be a sharp decrease in real estate transfer tax (RETT) money, as the market cools following a pandemic-era explosion in sales. The lessening in revenue from the real estate sales means, as town manager Scott Robson said, “we’ve been tightening our belts.”
RETT revenues — 3 percent of real estate sales that is directed to the town’s capital fund — are used to help fund municipal projects, such as improvements at Town Park, the town’s streets and buildings, and other infrastructure needs. Town officials presented council with a year-end projection of $8.3 million in RETT collections, but have projected far less — $4.5 million — for the 2023 capital fund budget. It’s a far cry from 2021’s heady figure of nearly $13 million when real estate sales surged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Robson worked with the town’s finance department and other department heads in an effort to pare down a number of capital requests. Requested improvements to the River Park corridor were reduced by about half, from $100,000 to $50,000, while municipal building improvements requests were shaved from $148,000 to about $75,000.
“Community building improvements really refer to any and all of our municipally owned buildings from Town Hall and Rebekah Hall to the museum to Telluride Preschool, Public Works and everything in between,” Robson said. “So it's a pretty sizable portfolio of buildings.
Still, officials projected going into 2024 with a $4 million deficit. The challenge — and one that town officials looked to council for direction — is to keep the fund balance in the black.
“No one is going to be comfortable going into next year with a negative projection on that fund for 2024,” Robson said, displaying the capital fund spreadsheet. “We can talk around and just hear a little bit more around where some of your priorities are. That would be helpful for staff, I think.”
Council spent considerable time with parks and recreation director Stephanie Jaquet discussing her department’s request for $2.75 million for improvements to Town Park’s core area, including the aged warming hut.
“Can you speak to why this project is deemed unnecessary versus desirable?” asked Mayor DeLanie Young.
Not only is the warming hut out of Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance, but it’s one of the park’s oldest structures, one that Jaquet described as an “inefficient, deteriorating” building. The core area’s improvements are slated to include a temporary youth center, a facility Jaquet said was an expressed priority.
“The big push to consolidate those buildings and to redo them is to incorporate a youth center, which you are aware, is a priority to council and the community,” she said. “So this is an opportunity to rebuild those buildings in a more code compliant way.”
Young questioned the temporary nature of the proposal, which Jaquet defended as something that “will hopefully keep discussions going on regional partners among town council about a larger space,” down the road.
Council balked at the bottom line, despite its recent support of such a facility, and urged Jaquet to look into grant opportunities to help defray the cost. Jaquet said private fundraising, too, would be an option, but cautioned that her staff was not necessarily willing or able to launch such an effort.
“Traditionally, we would still need the full expense line item of $2.7 5 million,” Jaquet said. “But if we are able to find some revenues, following the budget approval, or if we can feel confident putting something in then that'll obviously help the fund balance at the end. We'll need more money.”
Council member Adrienne Christy said she was struggling with town funds being used exclusively for a facility that would likely be used by the regional community.
“I've been struggling with this line item because I pushed hard for it last year,” Christy said. “I think our community needs this building, but I'm struggling with the town of Telluride footing the entire bill for it, knowing how many people or community organizations came to us requesting it and that there's not any sort of funding from those people. And I guess my question would be to Stephanie or to Scott because Stephanie has continually reiterated that staff is not fundraisers. How do we engage or who can engage at the staff level or … other people to help us fund this line item for this building? And what is the process for us trying to get other funders for this is a huge ticket item? I think we need help.”
Council member Geneva Shaunette said that the $2.75 million request was too much and suggested adding a revenue line item designed to augment the project’s costs.
“We only do things when we can afford to do them,” Shaunette said.
Young said that cutting into park requests was painful but noted that capital funding for other necessary improvements was crucial.
“I love the park. You all do an amazing job,” she said. “When I look at this outlay of funding and I think back to the previous five years, and the amount of money that has gone into it. And we have people living in housing that is consistently having issues and being deferred year over a year over a year, I actually start to feel sick.”
Council revisited past discussions on how town facilities — such as proposed new pickleball courts and other existing recreational installations — used by the broader community could potentially generate its own income by potentially charging fees for out-of-town users.
“We've talked in the past … maybe we should be considering extra territorial fees for people who come and is that fair? I don't know,” Young said. “Annex into town if you want to pay in town fees, because we're footing the bill again over and over and over again for all of these facilities and the staffing that it takes to maintain the facilities and it's really rough.”
Shaunette voiced opposition to raising user fees for park services, calling Town Park “one of the best parks in the region, if not the state,” and reminded her colleagues that Town Park master plan objectives called for making improvements, if funding became available.
“I think the park will survive. It is very good. We're really proud of it, and we'll try and do the things that we want to do in the future as soon as possible,” she said. “But the way that our capital improvement fund works, we can't do it this year and let's move on to the next category.”
In other line items within the enterprise funds, council gave staff the recommendation to increase water rates to 7 percent, 2 percent over staff recommendation, as well as raising rents on town-owned properties by 7 percent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.