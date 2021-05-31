A limited number of individual, general admission weekend passes for the 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival are now for sale at shop.bluegrass.com, the festival announced over the weekend. The general admission seating area will be located behind the reserved corral sections. There will not be an option for general admission to shift forward at any point during the event.
Individual passes for the three-day first weekend (June 11-13) are available for $300. Passes for the four-day solstice weekend (June 17-20) are $400.
The additional tickets will have no impact on the total festival capacity, as each day of 2021 Telluride Bluegrass will continue to be capped at 2,500 paid tickets.
Planet Bluegrass has also added a dancing section, which will be open to all ticketholders who are able to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination.
Learn more at bluegrass.com/telluride.
