Medical center faces decreasing reimbursements, rising costs, turnover

Medical center faces decreasing reimbursements, rising costHaving worked as an emergency room doctor at Telluride Regional Center since 2005, Dr. Diana Koelliker took over the helm as CEO in April, replacing former CEO Chris Darnell, who resigned in February after five months in the position.
Darnell replaced Beverly Schulman, who had served for the previous 10 months as the medical center’s interim CEO.
Given the number of people in the CEO position over the past several years, putting another new person in that position for the short-term wasn’t an appealing option to the Telluride Hospital District (THD) Board nor to its staff.
“My hat goes off to our board of directors for collaborating with our leadership team to come up with a short-term solution by tapping someone who’s been here, who knows the ins and outs of this organization, and who cares about it, to step into the role until we’re able to find a permanent CEO,” said Koelliker.
To shoulder her CEO responsibilities while also serving as medical director of the emergency department, Koelliker currently works only one or two shifts a week. Other doctors are stepping in to offload some of her clinical responsibilities, an arrangement she calls “a true team effort.”
A search committee has been formed comprising Koelliker, THD Board Chair Paul Reich, board member Allison McClain, Director of HR for TRMC Tony Marusic, and two community members — Dr. Mark Rosenthal, MD, a retired cardiologist living full-time in the region, and John Pandolfo, Superintendent of the Telluride R-1 School District. The committee is narrowing the field of 150 applicants for the CEO position.
“The committee and the THD board have conducted initial screenings of the applicants, and the committee conducted ZOOM interviews last week,” explained Reich. “Next, the committee will sit down with the full board to discuss the results of those screening interviews. The board will be very involved in interviewing candidates and making a final selection. We’re looking to hold in-person interviews with finalists in Telluride in the next 30-45 days. The actual timeline for having someone in the position full-time will depend on whomever is selected by the board.”
Since stepping into the CEO role, Koelliker has been surprised at how “complex” it is to operate as a rural healthcare provider, indicative of why many providers, facilities, and hospitals have struggled over the past several years to stay afloat.
“Currently, the biggest challenges at TRMC are decreasing reimbursements, rising costs, increased costs of staffing, and staff turnover,” she said.
According to TRMC, Medicare reimbursement for health care providers covers less than 30% of the cost for patients 65 and over, forcing TRMC to cover the remaining balance. The estimated annual cost to address this and other insurance reimbursement shortfalls is $1.5 million.
“Here’s what I’ve learned: Insurance companies are a difficult animal to deal with,” said Koelliker. “They continue to report quarterly earnings in the tens to hundreds of millions while organizations like ours struggle to pay the bills and keep staff paid.”
She explains that rising costs haven’t decreased to pre-COVID levels despite decreasing insurance reimbursement. For example, the cost of sutures has increased 44% and a drug used to treat severe allergic reactions has increased 455%. According to TRMC, these collective expenses led to a $1.4 million net loss for 2022, and losses are projected to continue this year and into the future.
A unique challenge for TRMC is attracting specific experience, training, and talent — nurses, doctors, radiology and lab technicians, for example — from a small pool of candidates who are able to move and live here. The estimated annual cost to address this issue is $500,000.
Koelliker says expensive staff turnover often centers around lack of housing options. Like all regional organizations, TRMC struggles to secure housing for its staff but is fortunate to have recently been designated a staff housing unit at the Meadowlark development in Mountain Villag
“The board is very interested in working to provide housing stock for our employees,” said Reich. “We’ve created a housing committee comprised of board members Chris Chaffin and Banks Brown, two experienced real estate experts in our community, so that the issue receives the level of attention from the board it deserves.”
TRMC also faces increased demand for services and must pay for maintenance, improvements, and upkeep of aging facilities to the tune of $1 million dollars.
“I one hundred percent know that we need a new facility, and I was grateful when the County Planning Commission approved step four of a five-step process this past spring,” said Koelliker. “The new facility we build must be sustainable in the face of a changing healthcare landscape.”
The Telluride Medical Center Foundation will host its annual Band-Aids and BBQ event — where the community is invited to enjoy an evening of fun, food and friendraising — on Tuesday, August 8, from 5-8 p.m. at the Elks Lodge.
To learn more about TRMC, and to take its community survey which expires tomorrow [Thursday] evening, visit www.tellmed.org.
