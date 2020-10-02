It’s almost as if the HBO blockbuster series, “The Game of Thrones” has come to life. Every local government, nonprofit, business, the ski resort and the Telluride school district agree that, “Winter is coming,” and with it, a host of challenges as life moves indoors for the cold months on the horizon.
In school superintendent James Pandolfo’s Sept. 26 open letter to the school and the greater community, he remarks on a positive milestone — no positive cases among students or staff after six weeks of school. Grades pre-K-5 have had five weeks of in-person education, while grades 8, 10 and 11 have completed the first week of hybrid education — a blend of in-person and online classes.
The phased approach to opening classrooms is in the yellow phase, and though given that there are no cases thus far, Pandolfo said proceeding with caution has been deemed prudent. The green phase would see full in-person classes for Telluride Middle/High school students.
“There are multiple reasons for this,” he wrote. “One is that we decided to move slowly and deliberately through phases and have just finished transitioning into the yellow learning phase. This has allowed us to sort through many unpredicted logistical issues that have come up at a smaller scale, and thus avoid bigger problems. More importantly, the combination of physical classroom sizes and class roster numbers in grades 7-12 does not allow for full in-person classes while maintaining six-foot physical distancing between students in many of our classes.
With colder weather on the horizon, Pandolfo and school staff are pondering a number of moving parts, many of which lack any degree of certainty.
“There is no absolute right or wrong answer to any of these decisions,” said. “There is no other school district that has it all figured out that we can look to for easy answers. There is no clear and consistent direction and guidance from our federal or state government. Everyone is doing their best with limited knowledge and experience of how to operate a country, state, community, and school district in the uncertainty of a pandemic.”
Among decisions that are being considered are whether to hold the annual kids’ Halloween parade down Colorado Avenue, and hammering out the details of transitioning from the outdoor tents used for lunch period, to indoor dining.
And, maybe the biggest issue in regards to all the variables is the question of how to safely conduct Ski PE. Some of the issues school officials have identified involve problems with ski class sizes (Telski has indicated instructors will be taking fewer students per class), transportation, the inability to go indoors to warm up and to eat, scheduling conflicts, and the mixing of cohorts — fixed and consistent student groups — in the Ski PE setting, and the heightened possibility of COVID-19 exposure of students to those outside the school and family, among other challenges.
With winter comes the holidays when droves of students and their families either return to Telluride from college, or travel to visit relatives elsewhere in the country. With a greater number of students potentially exposed to the coronavirus, school officials are considering the wisdom of going to 100 percent remote instruction for any period of time between Thanksgiving and January. The school’s COVID task force grappled with issues such as: the influx of college students and others, plus staff and students who have traveled, potentially bringing the virus into our community and schools. A pre-emptive remote period would allow for a quarantine period before bringing that many people back into our schools; This is typically a time of high COVID-like symptoms due to cold/strep/flu season, so the number of students and staff out might challenge our ability to operate anyway, Pandolfo’s letter reads.
“Planning for 100 percent remote has some advantages over being forced into it,” Pandolfo said.
Like many businesses and institutions striving to operate safely during the coronavirus pandemic, Pandolfo realizes the fluidity and the difficulties of the situation.
“We strive to provide consistency, and realize that our actions to address the many moving pieces and new challenges may appear inconsistent,” he said. “This is the unfortunate reality of living in these times.”
In other district news, the hiring process for an interim Telluride Intermediate School principal is underway. The interview committee interviewed four candidates last week.
