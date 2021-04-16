San Miguel County will hold steady at Level Blue through April, local officials announced Friday. Following a revised public health order from the state, which was issued late Thursday night, the regulation of Dial 3.0 will now fall to county oversight, effective immediately.
As of April 5, county public health extended the current public health order through April 30, which requires all county businesses and residents to comply with state Dial Blue regulations.
“This transition to local control allows for a more targeted approach through the end of this pandemic. We plan to use key learnings from the last year to maintain low disease burden throughout the county,” said Public Health Director Grace Franklin. “As our county vaccination rate continues to increase, we want to remind the public that even if you are fully protected after vaccination, please continue to practice the five commitments in public and around those whose vaccine status remains unknown. I am confident our community will continue to rise to the challenge, so we can end strong in this fight against COVID.”
According to a recent news release, over the coming weeks, public health and the Board of Health (the Board of County Commissioners) will evaluate the state of COVID-19 throughout the county to determine whether the dial framework will be maintained, or a new regulatory tool will be implemented.
Where the state and the county diverge is where it comes to the number of people that may attend outdoor or indoor events. The state is requiring consultation by county public health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE) for indoor events of more than 500 and for outdoor, ticketed events in excess of 30,000 square feet.
The BOCC will resume regular weekly meetings Wednesday and will discuss strategies on managing the COVID-19 pandemic going forward.
In the meantime, suspension of the administration of the Johnson & Johnson, one-dose vaccine will continue while federal health officials at the Food & Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control review reports of six individuals in the U.S. who got rare and severe blood clots after receiving the vaccine. Officials at the CDPHE required providers in the state to pause administering the vaccine.
“One of the reasons the FDA and CDC are recommending this pause is to ensure that health care providers are aware of these potential but rare adverse events, and can respond accordingly,” Franklin explained to the Daily Planet. “The treatment for these types of blood clots is not the common treatment for blood clots and more time is needed to make sure healthcare providers know how to recognize and treat these rare occurrences.”
Franklin further pointed out that individuals who received the J&J (Janssen) vaccine are at very low risk of side effects. Those who received the J&J vaccine within the last three weeks and who develops severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath should contact their health care provider. These symptoms are different from the flu-like symptoms people may experience after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
“Although these adverse reactions seem to be extremely rare, public health is in support of further case investigation to assess the significance of these concerns,” Franklin said. “The health and safety of our community is top priority. We have 375 JJ vaccines on hand and will continue to keep these in our supply and maintain proper storage.”
A pair of J&J clinics last week saw public health officials contacting registered participants to offer the two-dose Moderna vaccine, and stressed the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19.
“We are confident in its safety and it is still important to get the vaccine,” Franklin said.
As of last week, 3,383 residents have been fully vaccinated and 1,509 partially vaccinated (one dose of a two dose series).
“This group of first dose have mostly received them within the past four weeks, and must wait to receive their second dose,” Franklin said. “We have had a fairly low rate of no-shows for second doses. There have been a handful of people who've delayed their vaccine during offseason but it still falls within an allowable buffer time. Getting the full vaccine series is extremely important to have the full benefits of the COVID vaccine.”
Testing of samples taken from the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Planet continue, Franklin said. Public health, based on results of those tests, reports that the B.1.1.7 variant continues to be detected, with the most recent figures received April 5.
“Despite the end of ski season and the general dip in population, the (sampling) trend still continues to plateau, indicating a consistent level of disease burden,” Franklin said. “The B117 variant continues to be detected in the wastewater. This is significant, since the B.1.1.7 variant is becoming a dominant strain in Colorado, which can spread more quickly among people. Vaccine research shows that there is still protection from this variant and vaccinations are encouraged as a response to the uptick of B117 in the state.”
Health officials working with the Biden administration are devoting funds to outreach to vulnerable populations such as Native Americans and Native Alaskans and stress the importance of making vaccines accessible to all. At Friday’s White House press briefing, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy explained the importance of making the vaccine widely available.
“Increasing access to vaccines is critical for increasing confidence in vaccines,” Murthy said. “And here’s why: The more people see those around and get vaccinated, particularly family and friends, the more comfortable they become with getting vaccinated themselves. So the easier we make it to get vaccinated, the more people will get vaccinated, and that means more people around them would feel comfortable with getting vaccine themselves.”
Locally, public health confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from April 13 through April 15. Of these cases, three are confirmed as residents and all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. As of press time Friday, there have been 860 total COVID cases among residents to date with 6 active cases. The latest cases are: a 44-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, workplace; a 40-year-old female, resident, asymptomatic, social; and a 22-year-old male, resident, symptomatic, social.
For complete information on COVID-19 and Level Blue protocols, vaccines and more, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.