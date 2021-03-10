We’re almost out of the woods, but don’t let your guard down. That’s the gist of the message from San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin, who Wednesday updated the Board of County Commissioners on this week’s status of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though more and more people are getting vaccinated as they become eligible, Franklin and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) urge caution, even for those fully vaccinated.
According to the CDC website, there’s still much to learn about the vaccine’s ability to avoid infecting others.
“We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the transmission of COVID-19,” says the CDC website. “After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying six feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until we know more.”
But, for those fully vaccinated — two weeks following the second dose of a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or 28 days after a Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine — small gatherings with others also fully vaccinated can take place indoors and unmasked.
The CDC further advises the fully vaccinated can: Visit indoors with unvaccinated people from one other household (for example, visiting with relatives who all live together) without masks, as long as they are at low risk of severe illness from COVID-19; and not quarantine or get tested if exposed to somebody who has COVID-19, as long as the fully vaccinated person does not exhibit any symptoms of COVID-19. People living or working in a group setting and who are exposed to someone who has COVID-19 will still be required to quarantine.
“We are in the final stretch of this pandemic,” Franklin said in a news release. “With warm weather on the rise, new vaccinations happening weekly and a decrease in population approaching with offseason, we are on a good trajectory to continue a low disease burden. This will only continue with meticulous consideration of each person’s responsibility to the five commitments.”
Franklin reported to the commissioners Wednesday that approximately 14.5 percent of county residents have been fully vaccinated, though that number does not reflect those who may have received vaccines outside of the county.
“This only captures those that received the vaccines through either San Miguel County Public Health, Telluride Medical Center or UMC,” Franklin said. “This also includes those employment eligibility based people. So, maybe, a grocery store worker that lives in Montrose who got vaccinated up here, that's getting wrapped into this piece so it's not a completely accurate number.”
Commissioner Hilary Cooper suggested possibly having those vaccinated elsewhere fill out a form so that county vaccination rates could be made more accurate.
“If we could ask those who have been vaccinated outside of the county to just simply fill out that form, or check a box or something, so that we could better track,” Cooper said. “I mean, obviously the state is getting there but I think it's going to take them a little while. And it would be nice to have something to compare the state's data to anyway. And I think people would be willing because what I'm hearing from people who are going elsewhere is that they feel bad that they're not being tracked here, but they're taking advantage of shots that need to be used. Just something to explore. It'd be one more step, but maybe it would help our numbers.”
At Saturday’s vaccine clinic on the first day of Phase 1B3 eligibility, a group that includes those over 60 years of age and frontline workers such as grocery store or child care services employees, 312 vaccines were administered. Additionally, county public health made a concerted outreach effort to the Latinx community, an effort that paid off in high numbers of participation.
“We had a huge focus on equity over that specific clinic, and we had staff available to provide Spanish services, so people can receive the information in the language that is primary to them,” Franklin explained. “We did walk-ups for our Spanish speaking community, knowing that there are some barriers to accessing all of these forms, and we anticipated only 50 people, and wound up having 85 walk-up Spanish speaking people who hit the eligibility bucket, so that was really awesome to see our Latinx community come out.”
The outreach team included county staff and leaders in the Latinx community, as well as a representative from the med center, who called those eligible.
“They did a lot of phone calls and education ahead of time to get folks to get signed up,” Franklin said. “And they did most of the registration themselves and just talked about it over the phone. And then the unique part for this one was that we then also allowed to walk up … knowing that that could bring people in quicker than saying you have to pre-register like we've been doing for other clinics.”
Overall, virus metrics continue to either decline, or are plateauing. Tuesday, there were just three new positive cases reported following testing that occurred March 5-8, bringing the county total to 833 with five active cases. Numbers from samples taken at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant also offer encouragement as they showed a downward trend in coronavirus detection.
Franklin also reported that the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment (CDPHE) updated health orders Monday for levels Yellow and Blue. In the revised Level Yellow, last call for restaurants was moved to 1 a.m., while the cap for indoor events was raised to 150. Franklin said that number would likely be affected by constraints imposed by social distancing.
“Indoor caps for events increased for both levels with the caveat that you still need to have at least six feet between each party,” she said. “That could be the limiting factor over the actual numbers.”
For more information on registering for a vaccine and eligibility info, visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine-data-dashboard.
Pandemic metrics and the county dashboard are at sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
