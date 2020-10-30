After 36 years as Telluride’s public access station, Telluride TV is off the air, executive director Peter Kenworthy confirmed to the Daily Planet Thursday.
“Our day had come,” he said, and it wasn’t easy pulling the plug, calling the recent struggles an “uphill battle.”
“Thanks to everybody in the community that supported Telluride TV in one way or another over the years,” he said.
The decision to cease operations was inevitable, he added, due to a culmination of factors that was exacerbated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funding, mainly, became more of an issue in recent years, as funds for nonprofits were “tighter than ever,” while “demand was greater than ever.” Most of Telluride TV’s funding came from the Town of Telluride’s Commission for Community Assistance, Arts and Special Events, but those monies were decreasing recently; a trend Kenworthy expected to continue. Plus, the station hadn’t had a “solid donor base.” Telluride TV also lost its channel in Mountain Village, and while they were able to temporarily broadcast to the town, a permanent solution would have cost several thousand dollars. And, he said, it was money that wasn’t necessarily available.
Then the station lost its studio spaces in Telluride High School and Mountain Village, which essentially canceled the majority of programming. Even broadcasting local government meetings wasn’t feasible, as Zoom made the need obsolete.
“Generally, we were facing challenges in actually reaching an audience and revitalizing ourselves as a community resource. We tried our hardest. We improvised a bunch in terms of programming. I think we got very creative in the ways that we tried to re-engage the community and make ourselves relevant, but it was a struggle. We’re competing against lots of other platforms, to say the least,” said Kenworthy, who has headed the station for the past four years. “ … When COVID struck, everything kind of crumbled because we could no longer do the weekly in-person, resort shows we’ve been doing (from the studios).
“All the government business dried up as well because everybody was suddenly on Zoom. It’s a whole litany of factors that went into this decision, but it just became increasingly apparent to me that we could no longer really justify going out on the fundraising campaigns with grants. … We are not one of those health organizations that are essential.”
Last summer, Kenworthy met with several people to talk about how “we might reinvigorate our mission,” but most solutions required “capital infusion that I didn’t feel like we (had) access to.”
The media landscape has changed drastically since Telluride TV first hit the airwaves in 1984. Now anyone can take a video and post it to a number of platforms, and streaming services have taken away from cable, which Kenworthy calls “industry-wide challenges.”
“It’s always sad when a longtime local organization, especially a nonprofit, goes under, but I have not talked to anyone who is particularly surprised,” he said, adding that trying to re-engage with the local audience was a challenge.
He shared a story about when he met with KOTO movers and shakers to talk about possibly collaborating, and while the cashier at the local café noticed the radio people, they didn’t know about Telluride TV whenever he explained who he was with.
“We had faded from the scene in many ways. A lot of people don’t get cable TV, and the people who do get cable TV aren’t watching the public access channel. We were not a very familiar name,” he said.
When asked if there’s a chance that the station could be revived once the pandemic subsides, Kenworthy answered honestly.
“I think its day is done. I really do, unfortunately,” he said. “If COVID hadn’t occurred maybe we could have limped along, but it’s not the 1980s anymore. It’s not the town it was 30 years ago.”
