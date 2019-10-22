The incumbent candidate for mayor of Telluride is Sean Murphy.
The two-term hopeful first served on Telluride Town Council in 2015, when he was appointed to fulfill the remainder of the term held by former council member Thom Carnavale. Murphy, the former owner of Arroyo Wine Bar on Main Street, then threw his hat in the ring for that year’s election for mayor. He defeated Bob Saunders 574 to 515, after top voter-getter Saunders failed to achieve the 50 percent, plus one, numbers needed to win outright.
“Tonight, a new Telluride majority resoundingly rejected tribalism and rear view mirror orientation,” Murphy told the Daily Planet at the time. “Tonight, a new Telluride majority sent a loud and clear message of inclusion and forward-thinking. The torch has been passed to a new generation. It’s a generation that cares less about skin color and sexual orientation than it does about what talents each of us brings to the table and how everyone can collaborate to solve problems.”
Echoing 2015’s race, Murphy has two opponents, as voters in the Town of Telluride will be asked to rank their first, second and third choices. If the first-place candidate fails to get 50 percent of the vote, plus one, there will be an instant run-off vote, which means the third-place candidate’s second choices are added to the respective tallies of the first- and second-place candidates. Instant run-off voting will sunset after this election.
The 2015 election set records, with the most ballots ever cast for the town’s highest elected office. More than 1,000 votes were cast for the position in an extremely tight race, according to the Daily Planet coverage of that election.
This year’s ballots were mailed out on Oct. 18, according to San Miguel County Clerk Stephanie Van Damme. Election Day is Nov. 5 and signed ballots must be received by the clerk’s office by 7 p.m. that night.
Name: Sean Murphy
Please list any boards/organizations/nonprofits/committees in which you are involved with/support: I was appointed by former governor John Hickenlooper, former attorney general Cynthia Coffman and former chief justice Nancy Rice as the Third Congressional District’s attorney representative on the Colorado Supreme Court Nominating Commission; I am one of the few Western Slope members of CDOT’s Planning Advisory Group; I am a founding board member of the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART).
As the mayor of Telluride, I serve as a board member of the Telluride Foundation; I served for two years as a board member of the Telluride Regional Airport Authority; I represent Telluride as a member of the Policy Committee of the Colorado Municipal League; I am a member of Climate Mayors, a bipartisan network of U.S. mayors working together to demonstrate leadership on climate change; I am a member of Cities for Action, a coalition of nearly 200 U.S. mayors advocating for pro-immigrant federal policies and launching inclusive programs at the local level.
Locally, I serve as a member of the Alliance for Inclusion and Latino Advocacy Committee; I am also a member of the Telluride Rotary Club, the Telluride Elks Lodge and Christ Presbyterian Church.
How would you describe your leadership style?: I began my professional life as a mediator, giving all parties the opportunity to tell their stories in full, focusing on all of the facts and explaining complex concepts in laymen’s terms. I learned to listen first and speak second. Through my work as a mediator, I gained a deep respect for process, rather than zealous advocacy. These principles form the core of my leadership style and translate into running meetings calmly and rationally, bringing a voice of reason to the conversation.
Why do you want to serve as mayor of Telluride?: At the age of 18, I won a full college scholarship. Four years later, I received a two-year fellowship to study the economic reunification of East and West Germany. These opportunities taught me the meaning of the maxim “to whom much is given, much will be required.” I began giving back to my community through pro bono legal work throughout the 16 years that I practiced law in New York. When I opened Arroyo in 2012, I discovered that scores of local nonprofits needed a place to hold meetings and special events. On each occasion that I offered my time, talent or tangible assets in service to others, I repaid a small measure of the generosity shown to me decades earlier.
Serving as Telluride’s mayor since 2015 has afforded me the opportunity to give back to my community on a full-time basis. There is nothing more satisfying to me than helping people. Prime examples are future residents of the 55 units of affordable housing and the 46-person boarding house we constructed during my first term as mayor, as well as the more than 50 additional units we will soon construct on the Sunnyside lot and the Voodoo Lounge lot.
Much is still required in order to repay the nonmonetary debt owed to those who funded my education. That is why I would like to continue to serve our community for another four years as mayor.
What do you consider Telluride’s three most pressing issues and why?:
Telluride’s three most pressing current issues are finding ways to deliver even more affordable housing, achieving 21st century broadband connectivity, and preserving community without rancor toward each other, our second homeowners and visitors.
Under current favorable economic conditions, approximately $1.75 million is added each year to our affordable housing fund. This amount comes from a combination of dedicated sales tax revenue, dedicated property tax revenue and housing mitigation fees on new residential and commercial construction. The town’s average construction subsidy for the three most recent projects (Virginia Placer, Silver Jack and Longwill) has approached $1.5 million per project. Recognizing the current demand for approximately 400 more affordable housing units in the Telluride region, we will need to augment go-it-alone town construction with public-private and public-public partnerships. If we ultimately want to build larger scale projects on sites like Carhenge and Shandoka, as well as to land bank at today’s market prices, we will need to bring even greater subsidy amounts into the equation.
High-speed broadband connectivity is the key to diversifying our tourist economy away from modestly paying seasonal service jobs to 21st century knowledge jobs. This requires a sustained regional effort as well as great patience and tenacity. Our three local governments have been engaged in that effort for years, but it is likely to require years of additional effort before the benefits are actually realized.
Our community is dear to each of us. Many of us, including me, made the bold decision to move here the very first time we laid eyes on this place. We were chasing community, not money. We self-selected Telluride for many of the same reasons, and we share many common values. Preservation of our community is not achieved through fragmentation based on length of residency or differentiation among full-time residents, part-time residents and visitors. Telluride is for all of us. Marking Indigenous Peoples Day last week, I was reminded of the words of a famous 19th century geologist who lived with the Northern Utes for two years: “The Ute will never ask you to what tribe do you belong, but to what land do you belong.” We all belong to this same land, and we would do well to recognize our common bond.
What is your definition of community health? Is Telluride healthy? Why or why not?:The foundation of community health is individual mental health. While we are fortunate to live in a place with abundant recreational opportunities, a pervasive wellness culture and stunning physical beauty, many of us struggle to make a living, to afford necessities and to find affordable housing. On the surface, Telluride is a healthy community, but these underlying pressures negatively impact the mental health of many in our community. There are a number of nonprofit organizations that help individuals address these challenges. But these organizations alone cannot solve such profound challenges; government must also be part of the solution.
During my nearly five years on council, we have built affordable housing for nearly 10 percent of our local population. But with more than 100 people on the waiting list for the rental units at Virginia Placer and 93 people competing for the 24 for-sale units at Silver Jack and Longwill, there is more work to be done on the affordable housing front.
As noted above, our three local governments have been engaged in an ongoing regional effort to secure high-speed broadband connectivity. But that effort is likely to require additional time before the benefits (including telemedicine and teletherapy) are actually achieved. In the meantime, we need to look out for each other and promote individual mental health in order to safeguard community health.
There are major expenses facing local government in the near future — the gondola and the wastewater water treatment plant are two. What are your ideas on how to fund these services?:
The gondola serves our entire region and should therefore be funded after 2027 through a regional effort. Funding mechanisms should include consideration of cost sharing among the multiple public and private stakeholders concerned.
Later this week, I will be leading a group of Telluride Town Council members and town employees on a fact-finding trip to a recently retrofitted wastewater treatment plant in Decatur, Arkansas. This plant is similar in size to our wastewater treatment plant and its retrofit doubled its capacity at a fraction of the current estimates to retrofit our plant. I will continue to lead the effort to find a workable and affordable solution to our future wastewater facility needs.
