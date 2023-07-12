Evan Iverson works to track data and keep the region healthy.
An abundance of projects keeps some people’s brains happy, and it seems to be true of the brain of local scientist Evan Iverson, who has a project list that will last well beyond his own lifetime, and who created the Telluride Environmental Science and Engineering Laboratory (TESEL) in Telluride in order to strengthen the region’s energy, environment, community and society. Currently, Iverson is working on raising funding for his TWIG project, with some help from the Pinhead Institute.
TWIG stands for Telluride Wireless Internet of Things Gateway, and it’s something that Iverson has been thinking about and talking about for a while. Now, he is actively seeking financing for the project, and Sarah Holbrooke, executive director of the Pinhead Institute, is helping out.
“This will open up a pipeline for science in the region and be a great resource for the community,” Holbrooke said. “It’s not necessarily citizen science, but it will allow citizens to wirelessly connect to and contribute data.”
The project involves installing a LoRaWAN Internet of Things (IoT) Gateway in downtown Telluride.
LoRaWAN is a technology and software combination that is capable of transmitting small packs of data, from temperature or moisture sensors, for example, over greater distances than either WiFi or cellular technologies. LoRaWAN does so at a lower bandwidth than WiFi and cellular technologies, too, thus avoiding interference with them.
In April, Iverson wrote and sent out a white paper detailing the TWIG project, and last week he and Holbrooke spoke about it at length. Holbrooke got to work.
”I’ve sent emails to science people, asking for support,” she said, “and Pinhead will be contributing some funding. I already have other private donors putting four-figure commitments down for this project, which will probably cost around $15,000.”
Holbrooke, who annually finds $600,000 for Pinhead programming, said that this is different.
“In this case, I’m reaching out to our community members to ask them to support Evan for TWIG,” Holbrooke said. Iverson said he moved to Telluride in 2016 when he retired, though he continues to consult occasionally for Rincon Research Corporation, where he was the chief scientist and program manager from 2007 to 2016. Iverson holds advanced degrees in applied mathematics. Currently, he is also the Director of Science and Research for the Telluride Institute (TI) and is a trustee on TI’s executive committee.
“I started TESEL to be a free resource to any organization doing research,” Iverson said. “I spent a good part of my retirement savings setting up the lab, and I want to use the lab to do good things while I’m alive.”
Iverson’s email signature gives just a hint at what he’s doing and how his mind works and read: “Dr. Evan Iverson, Director of Science and Research, Telluride Institute; Director, Fens Research Program; Director, Telluride MEM Cohort Program; Director, Telluride Environmental Science and Engineering Laboratory.”
What that signature doesn’t show is what’s included under the TESEL label.
Iverson’s TESEL mission is broad. On his TESEL information page, the mission reads: “Conduct research in environmental science and related disciplines to better understand our regional ecosystems and assess the effects of environmental stress … [and] to establish regional environmental science and engineering projects.”
What that means is Iverson works to keep tabs on the health of the fens and forests of the region, and is developing ways to keep the area and its people healthy.
He continues to do research in areas that include soil science, mycology, forest ecology, biodiversity, biocomplexity and engineering. He is also focusing on environmental monitoring and small-scale renewable energy. And he is working on getting monitors around Telluride to track all sorts of data with TWIG.
“The challenge is that all of these projects need people to run them,” said Iverson.
Holbrooke said she’ll help with that, too, when it comes to the TWIG project.
“It’s a great opportunity for our returning high school Pinhead interns,” she said. “It can be a way to keep them employed and around town if they want to be here in the summer after they’ve started college.”
The summer job could include work in installing elements of the TWIG system and figuring out hardware and software for it.
The Pinhead Intern Program has been active for 20 years and sends high school students from the region to positions all over the county for summer STEM internships.
Readers may find out about all of the capabilities, projects and available resources that TESEL handles, or donate to TWIG or other TESEL projects, by visiting www.tellurideinstitute.org/tesel.
