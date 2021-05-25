Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the Telluride Fire Festival is back. The annual gathering of flame-inspired art was snuffed out by the COVID-19 pandemic, like every event, but the spark remained.
The festival, which annually sponsors workshops, returned to action over the weekend in the form of a two-day welding class for beginners. Anyone interested in the process could participate in the class held at Deep Creek Experimental, the former mine-turned-creative space along Highway 145.
Led by local Dan Gundrum, of Home Technology Group and Pivotal Effects, nine people participated, including four students in the One To One Mentoring program. All materials and safety equipment were supplied to the students.
Participants learned the process of creating a steel fire art project from scratch using reclaimed materials. Gundrum taught the basics of shop safety, welding, metal manipulation and how to add fire elements. The students collaborated on the creation of a fire sculpture made from steel and added propane elements to the finished project, which will be on display at the 2021 event Dec. 2-4.
“I love teaching this class for the festival. The reward is seeing the smiles and creativity,” Gundrum said, adding that art can be created with a paintbrush or a welding rod. “I look at the world and what inspires art. It stems from my impulsive desire to observe life from a different perspective. When something can be influenced in that altered perspective, art happens. That influence can be something as simple as clicking the shutter or making that grind. Pushing the boundaries of that influence makes something entirely new. Something that can transport the viewer into that altered perspective.”
The modern-day Vulcans collaborated in creating Fiery Fluffy, a sculpture that featured fire effects. Though Fiery Fluffy is a one-of-a-kind anamorphic fire god, its most distinctive characteristics are flaming whiskers and tail, thanks to the incorporated propane element. The flame feline now lives with 13-year-old Sebastian Santa Ana, who won the sculpture after his name was selected in a random drawing to see who would take home the art installation.
Not only did the group produce a collaborative work of art, but also separate welded sculptures for themselves.
“It was a lot of fun, and I thought the group project was so creative, bringing so many minds and pieces together,” local Amy Fordham said. “Dan was a great instructor and so helpful in making both the group and our personal projects come together.”
After last year’s welding workshop and some of the festival events were canceled, Erin Ries, festival cofounder and executive director, enjoyed being able to see everyone having fun with fire again.
“I was really pleased to be able to hold the workshop this past weekend after having to cancel last December due to the pandemic. I had the opportunity to see the students in action and speak to them all on Sunday at the Deep Creek Mine,” she said. “They were really engaged and happy, and that’s really what it’s about, creating positive, artistic experiences for people that might not otherwise have this opportunity. We are now looking at creating another welding workshop in the fall with Dan instructing again. The students love him.”
The festival, which has historically been held across several locations in Mountain Village, is coming together, she added.
“We will have an exciting and unique, new location to announce very soon,” Ries said. “Despite the pandemic being a near fatal blow for the 2020 festival, as the county went into Code Red the week of the festival last December, we believe there may be a silver lining. Though it is still too early to release the details, we are excited to share that a new partner may be emerging for Rocky Mountain Arts (the Telluride Fire Festival parent organization). With this new player, the festival will likely be reimagined with a fresh format and an all-new location.”
Inspired by similar gatherings like Burning Man, the Telluride Fire Festival annually brings together artists, performers and like-minded individuals “to create and sustain an interactive performing arts festival that provides a platform for artists to entertain, educate and promote their work,” according to the mission statement.
For more about the festival, to become a sponsor, volunteer, submit an art installation, visit telluridefirefestival.org.
