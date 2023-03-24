SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
MARCH 6
MEDICAL ASSIST: Deputies assisted Norwood emergency medical personnel with resuscitation efforts on a local woman found unconscious and not breathing. After two hours, the effort was unsuccessful, and the matter was turned over to the coroner’s office.
PULL OVER: An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and the possession of a controlled substance.
MARCH 8
GROWLPACA: A dog’s owner was issued a citation for having a vicious dog after it attacked an alpaca.
IMPAIRED: A motorist was arrested on charges of speeding, driving impaired and driving with a revoked license.
MARCH 9
UP THE CREEK: An individual was contacted at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant for causing a disturbance.
FASTER PUSSYCAT: A motorist was popped for speeding.
OUT OF ITS MISERY: A citizen euthanized an elk that had been hit by a car.
I GIVE UP: An attempt to help a citizen get into her locked car was unsuccessful. Deputies advised calling a locksmith.
NEVER SAW IT: A motorist in Norwood ignored a stop sign, garnered attention from a deputy, and was arrested for driving under the influence.
MARCH 10
I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE: It wasn’t love, it was an earthquake, as reported by numerous citizens of Ophir.
MARCH 11
I CAN’T GET NO SATIS-TRACTION: Assistance was rendered to a couple motorists having traction issues.
SPEEDY: Traveling at 20-plus miles per hour over the speed limit earned one lucky motorist a citation.
NOT MEDIUM, TRULY LARGE: A washing machine-sized boulder was in the road and removed by CDOT who brought in the big, not medium-sized, equipment.
HEY EVERYBODY! SLOW TF DOWN: Another speeder got a ticket.
HIGH WATER: Property damage was incurred during a flood incident in Norwood.
MARCH 13
FREEZE-THAW: Numerous rocks on Norwood Hill called for SMSO traffic control until CDOT could remove the obstacles.
HANDCUFFED: A Telluride male was arrested following a traffic stop.
MARCH 14
SLEEPOVER: A motorist parked in the middle of Highway 145 was sleeping and once contacted by a deputy, was arrested for dreaming under the influence.
MARCH 15
WAY OFF PISTE: Two lost skiers in Bear Creek were guided back to safety by Telluride Ski Patrol.
MARCH 16
ICE NINE: Many traction issues were reported on this day.
MARCH 17
SPEED, ROCKS, DEAD ELK, FLAT TIRE: So many reasons to be late for work.
MARCH 18
ELK ON THE MOVE: A couple of elk in the road incidents were reported.
ROCK WARS: Rocks and vehicles proved combative this week.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
MARCH 9
IT DOES STINK, ACTUALLY: There was a disturbance reported at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant.
MARCH 10
TO POT OR NOT TO POT: Not with a fake ID you don’t.
MARCH 11
ROAD RAGE: A hot temper led to a disturbance.
HEAVY WEATHER: Ice and snow got a couple drivers stuck, while a reported hit and run may have also been attributable to slick conditions.
MARCH 12
LOST: Then found. Two children were returned to the flock.
MARCH 15
WHAT STRANGE CUSTOMS YOU AMERICANS HAVE: A vehicle with out-of-country plates was apprehended for driving on the bike path. Morning commute world went savage on social media.
MARCH 16
WE KEEP RUNNING INTO EACH OTHER: Officers dealt with a couple of property damage accident reports.
HARRASSMENT: Two harassment citations were issued on this day.
MARCH 17
THE LUCK OF THE IRISH: A St. Patrick’s Day dust-up sent one brawler to the clinic with injuries.
MARCH 18
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: An individual was arrested for domestic violence.
MARCH 21
THE CASE AGAINST CHASE: Someone reported protesters who were marching and carrying signs protesting the upcoming opening of a Chase Bank branch on main street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.