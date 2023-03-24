SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

MARCH 6

MEDICAL ASSIST: Deputies assisted Norwood emergency medical personnel with resuscitation efforts on a local woman found unconscious and not breathing. After two hours, the effort was unsuccessful, and the matter was turned over to the coroner’s office.

PULL OVER: An arrest was made on charges of driving under the influence of drugs and the possession of a controlled substance.

MARCH 8

GROWLPACA: A dog’s owner was issued a citation for having a vicious dog after it attacked an alpaca.

IMPAIRED: A motorist was arrested on charges of speeding, driving impaired and driving with a revoked license.

MARCH 9

UP THE CREEK: An individual was contacted at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant for causing a disturbance.

FASTER PUSSYCAT: A motorist was popped for speeding.

OUT OF ITS MISERY: A citizen euthanized an elk that had been hit by a car.

I GIVE UP: An attempt to help a citizen get into her locked car was unsuccessful. Deputies advised calling a locksmith.

NEVER SAW IT: A motorist in Norwood ignored a stop sign, garnered attention from a deputy, and was arrested for driving under the influence.

MARCH 10

I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE: It wasn’t love, it was an earthquake, as reported by numerous citizens of Ophir.

MARCH 11

I CAN’T GET NO SATIS-TRACTION: Assistance was rendered to a couple motorists having traction issues.

SPEEDY: Traveling at 20-plus miles per hour over the speed limit earned one lucky motorist a citation.

NOT MEDIUM, TRULY LARGE: A washing machine-sized boulder was in the road and removed by CDOT who brought in the big, not medium-sized, equipment.

HEY EVERYBODY! SLOW TF DOWN: Another speeder got a ticket.

HIGH WATER: Property damage was incurred during a flood incident in Norwood.

MARCH 13

FREEZE-THAW: Numerous rocks on Norwood Hill called for SMSO traffic control until CDOT could remove the obstacles.

HANDCUFFED: A Telluride male was arrested following a traffic stop.

MARCH 14

SLEEPOVER: A motorist parked in the middle of Highway 145 was sleeping and once contacted by a deputy, was arrested for dreaming under the influence.

MARCH 15

WAY OFF PISTE: Two lost skiers in Bear Creek were guided back to safety by Telluride Ski Patrol.

MARCH 16

ICE NINE: Many traction issues were reported on this day.

MARCH 17

SPEED, ROCKS, DEAD ELK, FLAT TIRE: So many reasons to be late for work.

MARCH 18

ELK ON THE MOVE: A couple of elk in the road incidents were reported.

ROCK WARS: Rocks and vehicles proved combative this week.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

MARCH 9

IT DOES STINK, ACTUALLY: There was a disturbance reported at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant.

MARCH 10

TO POT OR NOT TO POT: Not with a fake ID you don’t.

MARCH 11

ROAD RAGE: A hot temper led to a disturbance.

HEAVY WEATHER: Ice and snow got a couple drivers stuck, while a reported hit and run may have also been attributable to slick conditions.

MARCH 12

LOST: Then found. Two children were returned to the flock.

MARCH 15

WHAT STRANGE CUSTOMS YOU AMERICANS HAVE: A vehicle with out-of-country plates was apprehended for driving on the bike path. Morning commute world went savage on social media.

MARCH 16

WE KEEP RUNNING INTO EACH OTHER: Officers dealt with a couple of property damage accident reports.

HARRASSMENT: Two harassment citations were issued on this day.

MARCH 17

THE LUCK OF THE IRISH: A St. Patrick’s Day dust-up sent one brawler to the clinic with injuries.

MARCH 18

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: An individual was arrested for domestic violence.

MARCH 21

THE CASE AGAINST CHASE: Someone reported protesters who were marching and carrying signs protesting the upcoming opening of a Chase Bank branch on main street.