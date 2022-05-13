When the San Miguel County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) convenes Wednesday to review a zoning change on a parcel of land on Last Dollar Road being eyed for affordable housing, opponents of the rezone would like to see District 1 Commissioner Hilary Cooper removed from the discussion. In a May 6 letter from an attorney representing a group of Deep Creek neighbors, Cooper is accused of “improper ex parte conversations and bias.” The neighbors have also asked that the hearing be continued.
At issue is the proposed rezone of 39 acres of land, which is a portion of 105 acres the county and the Town of Telluride are working to purchase for a proposed affordable housing neighborhood. Currently zoned Forestry-Agricultural-Open Space (F), efforts to change Diamond Ridge’s designation to Community Housing (CH) have been met with vocal opposition from surrounding landowners. CH is a new zoning classification, one that allows for greater density specifically for affordable housing projects. Last month, the County Planning Commission (CPC) narrowly approved recommending approval of the rezone application with conditions that a traffic analysis be conducted and that Colorado Parks & Wildlife assess any potential impacts to wildlife on the mesa. A two-step review, the matter then goes before the BOCC.
The 12-page letter, written by attorney Anthony Leffert, enumerates a series of conversations between Cooper and Telluride Project Director Lance McDonald, which were obtained via Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) requests with both the town and the county. Based on those email and text exchanges, Leffert alleges Cooper is “a strong advocate for the project, rather than an impartial quasi-judge, who should recuse herself from the rezoning hearing.” He and his clients claim that Cooper’s approval of the rezone is a “foregone conclusion.”
At first, though, when, in 2020, the owner of the Diamond Ridge parcels, Jack Vickers, approached Cooper through his then-real estate broker, Todd Creel, about a 168-unit development for workforce housing, an email that Cooper forwarded to county manager Mike Bordogna and McDonald, the proposal was received tepidly. McDonald initially dismissed the proposal out-of-hand, replying, “Town is not interested …We are not going to (build) some apartment buildings on a hill” and … “Also town was looking at this as a land banking opportunity. This is not that. This is just a grab for town water.” According to the released emails, McDonald further added, “the idea of large multi-family buildings in this location will likely never fly, and be hugely controversial.”
By the next year, Leffert’s letter states that a way to develop the property for affordable housing would be to create a new zone district.
“Facing the reality that developing housing on Diamond Ridge would face neighbor opposition because of the incompatibility of its density and character to the surrounding land, and the fact that such development would be prohibited under pre-existing covenants between the seller and neighboring landowners, Ms. Cooper understood that a change to the Master Plan and the Land Use Code had to be accomplished to nullify any input of the neighbors objecting to a high-density development in a rural community that is currently zoned Forestry/Agricultural. Around this time that Mr. McDonald was having numerous conversations with Mr. Vickers about the Diamond Ridge lots, Ms. Cooper became an advocate for a new Community Housing Zone … that expressly prohibits consideration of density and neighborhood character.”
Leffert and his clients claim that while McDonald worked with Vickers, Cooper initiated work on the CH zone district. With providing workforce housing a top stated goal by elected officials in both governments, the CPC began discussions in joint work sessions of what that new zone district would look like. This is when, Leffert alleges, Cooper’s bias became most evident.
“While this hearing was going on, Mr. McDonald and Ms. Cooper became increasingly frustrated and concerned that (County Planning Director) Ms. (Kaye) Simonson was not doing what they wanted with regard to the zoning amendments as it would affect the Diamond Ridge project,” Leffert wrote.
Leffert provided a transcript of the text exchange between Cooper and McDonald during a Nov. 4, 2021, CPC meeting.
Cooper: Are you okay with a one step subdivision review process to allow public/ CPC board input AFTER the zoning?
McDonald: Yes. Now it is two step. She claim that is state law right.
Cooper: Oh Jesus — this is going in the wrong direction.
McDonald: Then declare an emergency and pass an emergency ordinance. Does the planning commission work the commissioners direction, if so what has bocc directed?
The two express frustration with Simonson, who was seeking to guide the CPC in correct approval processes for any potential re-zoning application.
Cooper: OMG. Kaye really wants someone (sic) small project. And is trying to build the district for that.
McDonald: I know it’s a really unlikely small project
Cooper: (County commissioners) Lance (Waring) and Kris (Holstrom) are in support of this process.
McDonald: Which process? Where the county doesn’t propose what it wants? I’m confused We not asking CPC to develop the zone, we asking for their comments.
Cooper: Exactly. They want Kaye to propose what she thinks we need, she is proposing shit to the CPC and Lance and Kris are going along.
McDonald: Kaye is not applicant. Does Mike not understand that Kaye is reviewer and prossessor (sic)? Kaye was directed to write a zone district that works, not conduct some free process with the CPC This is an intentional sabotage of the opportunity we have.
Cooper: Either that or stupidity
County officials have indicated that those text exchanges are not grounds for Cooper’s recusal, nor do they indicate bias.
“The text communications that Mr. Leffert shared were during a legislative process when the new CH zone was being discussed in joint work sessions with the planning commission,” Bordogna wrote in response to emailed questions from the Daily Planet.
Bordogna further stated that county staff understands just how high a priority housing is for all three commissioners.
“The commissioners were clear that creating this new Community Housing zone last year was a high priority after the governor’s request to revise zoning codes to allow more deed-restricted affordable housing and watching the situation become more dire locally,” Bordogna said. “It should come as no surprise that the current board of commissioners, who ran on platforms talking about doing something about our affordable housing crisis, are taking action.”
Bordogna said that both county staff and Cooper would not be commenting directly to the allegations of bias. Cooper did not respond to an email requesting comment.
Deep Creek homeowner Jim Lucarelli shared the letter from Leffert with members of the Telluride Association of Realtors (TAR) earlier this week, “as a way of keeping them informed on the issue.” Lucarelli currently serves as the TAR board chair. It was also sent to the BOCC as part of public comment and will be entered into the public record. The CH zone, Lucarelli said, is “unconstitutional.”
“It is not in the best interests of our community,” Lucarelli said.
In requesting a continuance of the hearing, Lucarelli and his neighbors believe, “The proposed rezoning application is not consistent with the San Miguel County Land Use Code Article 5 and should not be considered until adequate studies are completed to ensure that critical infrastructure issues can be addressed as well as the concerns of surrounding landowners.”
Article 5 requires, among other points, compatibility with surrounding zone districts and land uses, and consideration of existing land, neighborhood characteristics and community character.
Driving the timeline is the sale of the land to the county and Town of Telluride. Recently, the Colorado Department of Local Affairs State Housing Board grant — which falls under its new Operation Turn Key housing program — awarded the county $5 million. That money will go toward the $7.21 million purchase price of the undeveloped land. The town and county will each contribute $1,118,500. The total cost of the acquisition will be $7,237,000, which includes closing costs and due diligence documentation. Since the grant is contingent on the land’s use for workforce housing, it would be withdrawn should the rezoning effort fail.
County officials maintain that questions about density, traffic, infrastructure and other issues will not come into play until or unless the new zoning is placed on the 39 acres along Last Dollar Road.
“We understand that development projects in the Telluride region are very emotionally charged, and people are advocating their position, especially when it is discussed for areas near them,” Borodgna said. “Even though the town and county are in the acquisition phase, we are receiving many questions about items that can only be determined if rezoning is applied to the property, the purchase is completed, and we can then begin to work on a development proposal.”
The May 18 meeting packet and information on how to join via Zoom can be found at sanmiguelcountyco.gov. Select “Government” then “Agendas and Minutes.”
