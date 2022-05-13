San Miguel County and the Town of Telluride are working to purchase three parcels totaling 105 acres on Last Dollar Road, 39 acres of which are being considered for a rezoning in order to accommodate a proposed affordable housing development. Opponents of the plan have accused District 1 County commissioner Hilary Cooper of bias and improper ex parte communications on the issue and have asked that she be recused from Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners review of the rezoning application. (Courtesy image)