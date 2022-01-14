SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
DEC. 27
A SURE SIGN OF SNOW: Numerous motorists were aided after getting stuck in snow or sliding off area roadways.
DEC. 28
IN VIOLATION: A woman was arrested in Ophir for a restraining order violation.
SUSPICIOUS MINDS: A Norwood resident claimed his landlord entered his home while he was away. The case is under investigation.
BARKY MCBARKSALOT: A barking dog was put inside where it no longer bothered the neighbors with its vocal excursions.
DEC. 29
CHAIN-UP, BUTTERCUP: A deputy assisted a motorist chaining up his vehicle.
ACCIDENT: Multiple agencies responded to the scene of a single vehicle accident near Norwood.
ONE THING LEADS TO ANOTHER: A motorist, having been contacted for a defective taillight, was issued a summons for driving with a suspended license.
LOOKY WHAT WE GOT: A vehicle contact resulted in the arrest of a male on numerous charges.
CARELESS, INDEED: A motorist contacted for careless driving was arrested for driving under revocation.
DON’T TRUST THE MACHINE: A delivery truck driver called to report his GPS tried to guide him from Norwood to Dolores via CR44ZS. Because the road is not maintained in the winter the box van, which did not have 4WD, quickly became stuck in the deep and windblown snow. The man contacted the Sheriff's Office. There was not a tow truck available so two deputies were going out to get the man. When he was contacted and told deputies could come pick him up he declined the assistance and advised he would spend the night in the truck and wait for a tow his boss arranged for the morning.
DEC. 30
BOOK ‘ER, DAN-O: An Ophir woman was arrested for violation of a civil protection order.
LOST: Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel were advised of an overdue/lost/endangered skier who left the Telluride ski area. Telluride Ski Patrol fielded the response and located the subject, uninjured in the Elk Run drainage below the Magic Meadows area.
DEC. 31
IT’S NOT WHAT YOU THINK: What was thought to be a verbal altercation was the sounds a family sledding adventure.
OUCH: A Norwood man with a broken leg was transported to Montrose for treatment.
EASY THERE: A motorist was cited for speeding.
STOP RIGHT THERE: A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a male.
SLIP SLIDIN’: Numerous vehicles slid off area roadways or otherwise needed assistance on this slippery day.
JAN. 1
DUI: The investigation of a vehicle off the road on the Spur resulted in the arrest of the driver for driving under the influence.
JAN. 2
AGENCY ASSIST: A deputy assisted Mountain Village officers with an inebriated individual.
DID THEY TIP?: A deputy gave a courtesy ride to four adults stranded at the Telluride airport.
JAN. 3
PARKING WOES: A Lawson resident was advised his parking issues were civil in nature and to take matters up with the homeowner’s association.
FUMES: A deputy assisted a motorist on Highway 62 that had run out of gas.
JAN. 4
IN THE DEAD OF NIGHT: A deputy responded to a report of a hit and run accident that occurred in a parking area in Lawson Hill. A vehicle reportedly hit another car sometime the night before, causing damage to the rear bumper.
ENTISH: A deputy contacted a slow-moving vehicle to ensure the driver was OK. The driver declared, that yes, he drives slowly but was totally fine.
JAN. 6
ARREST: A Norwood man was arrested for violation of a restraining order.
JAN. 7
MELLOW OUT: An aggressive driver was counseled on such behavior.
YOU WON’T SEE ME: Deputies responded to the report of a male walking along Highway 145. Upon contact, the individual ran up the hillside and away from the roadway. Further attempts to contact the unknown party were unsuccessful.
JAN. 8
DOMESTIC: Deputies responded to a domestic violence related assault in progress at a residence on Ophir Road. Two parties were taken into custody on a multitude of charges.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S OFFICE
DEC. 30
IN THE BAG: Officers took a report of lost ID, cash and driver’s license in a plastic bag.
SHORT-TERM RENTAL FRAUD: A case of a fraudulent vacation rental is under investigation.
DEC. 31
AMATEUR NIGHT: Several New Year’s Eve contacts were comprised of the usual suspects … inebriated persons, open container violations, fireworks calls and generally disorderly behavior.
HAPPY NEW YEAR: A motorist was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
JAN. 1
HIT AND RUN, BUT NOT TOO FAR: A motorist involved in a hit and run was arrested for driving under the influence.
BREAK IT UP: Parties in a dispute were separated for the night.
JAN. 3
DOPEY: Arrests were made for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.
GO FISH: A report of a disturbance turned out to be a highly competitive game of cards.
DOMESTIC: An arrest was made for assault and domestic violence.
UNFORTUNATE UNGULATE: An elk was put down after being struck by a car on the Spur.
JAN. 6
WHAT A TOOL: Officers took a report of theft from a construction site.
KARMA AWAITS: Officers took a report of a hit and run.
JAN. 10
OFFICER PLUMBER: An officer turned off the water main in a parking garage where a pipe had ruptured and the building owner could not be located.
PHI BETA HOLLAH: A large party was to to pipe down after complaints were made with the local constabulary.
JAN. 11
NEEDS MINDING: An inebriated person was handed over to a responsible, sober adult.
JAN. 12
MASKHOLE: A person refusing to comply with public health orders at a grocery store was gone when officers arrived.
MEDICAL ASSISTS: Numerous reports were logged noting TMO assistance to Telluride medical personnel with various folks in need.
CAN YOU FEEL IT?: A noise complaint was filed because of loud music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.