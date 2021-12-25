Consider the beer can. Lightweight, easily recyclable and, much to the consternation of small, craft brewers, in short supply. The seemingly ubiquitous aluminum can will, thanks to a major supplier’s inability to keep up with demand, experience a price hike that has already impacted small breweries like Telluride Brewing Company.
Earlier this year, Ball Corp., the world’s biggest aluminum can manufacturer, which is based in Broomfield, Colorado, let small breweries know that it could no longer keep up with demand. The pandemic, which shuttered taprooms around the state, led breweries to shift more toward canning, as craft beer loving customers were forced to imbibe at home. That shift proved durable and as summer arrived — canned beer’s biggest season — demand did not abate. Ball Corp. sent word to non-contract breweries like TBC, that they would no longer fill orders of less than one million cans, and that on-site storage was no longer an option. That was not good news for small breweries.
TBC co-founder and head brewer, Chris Fish, explained his company’s decade-long relationship with Ball.
“We've been dealing with Ball directly for 10 years,” Fish said, “When we first got into it … it was a truckload of cans. Which is basically 200,000 cans a truck load. The official line is it used to be when we first opened it was a truckload to get something printed they had to order. We don't take a truckload of one can anymore. In the beginning we only had one can but you can have different cans printed and you have a mixed truck show up at a time.”
Fish said not being on a contract with Ball put them in a precarious situation.
“We're not a contract customer and right before COVID hit, there was already a can shortage and they put us on what was called an allocation. Or basically we were getting the equivalent of a truckload printed every month,” he said.
Breweries learned that, if they didn’t have a contract, they would have to go through a middleman, an additional step in the supply chain that invariably results in an increase in costs.
“We got worried about two weeks before the official announcement started kind of leaking out that they were going cut off all the noncontract breweries you had to go to a middleman,” Fish said. “The middlemen are going to jack it up … 40 percent is what we're seeing. And, like everybody else in the world right now, Ball is doing a price increase on top of it. So our best guess right now is our cans are going to cost 60 percent more starting January 1, which is a huge hit.”
That’s in addition to a 20 percent increase in all the brewery’s supplies in the last year. That includes hops, specialty malts, trucking, logistics, “everything,” Fish said.
Though TBC uses 1.6 million cans per year, the figure is not for just one of its many offerings. Only mass-produced beers like Anheiser Busch and Coors will benefit from Ball’s new operating plan, as those breweries will be prioritized. And, while Fish said TBC has the capability of placing stickers on already printed cans, the canning process becomes more labor intensive and therefore, more costly. While that works for the brewery’s smaller run seasonal varieties, putting a sticker on a can that is easily recyclable makes it far less so if that sticker is not removed.
“If you don't peel those, you're contaminating the load of aluminum. From an environmental standpoint of how great they are for the environment, we agree aluminum is the best package for beer because it's the most recycled product in the world,” Fish said,
According to a report in Axios Denver, Ball Corp. CEO John Hayes said the company is investing $1.5 billion to increase capacity. Ball churns out 350 million cans daily. Meeting demand will fall short until the new manufacturing infrastructure is in place.
"Until the new capacity is up and running, it's going to continue to be challenging,” Hayes told Axios.
Fish said before the pandemic, 60 percent of its sales was cans. That percentage, he said, is now about 65 percent. TBC, he said, uses 1.6 million cans per year. The brewery receives about one truckload — approximately 200,000 printed cans — per month. Even if the Lawson Hill-based brewery could order one million cans in a fell swoop, there is little in the way of storage.
“We're taking 50 pallets of cans at a time,” he said. “We've got three storage containers down at the Conoco and then we store upstairs and we have our canned elevator up there. We got really creative but we made it so we can store a truckload at a time.”
Craft brew aficionados can expect a hike in prices, possibly as soon as next month. Fish hopes that the craft beer customer can withstand the increase in prices and remain loyal to the scores of small breweries producing unique beers.
“Hopefully people will support the small guys. So many of us are in the same boat … the authentic craft, small local breweries, and I think it's going be a shock but hopefully, I think most aren't going to go away,” Fish said. “Most people are used to paying more for our beer already, but it's considerably different. But we're starting to come down to a place where we’re focused and coming up with a plan and yeah, just kind of roll with the punches.”
