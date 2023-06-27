Shandoka F Building faces remodel

A multidisciplinary team of engineers and architects discussed the future of Shandoka’s F Building last Wednesday during a meeting with members of the Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee.
Shaw Construction, Cushing Terrell and Goff Engineering & Surveying were tasked with evaluating and assessing different approaches to the redevelopment of the F Building.
The 23-unit F Building is 30 years old and the newest addition to the Shandoka complex, but it is consistently plagued with costly maintenance issues.
On May 2, Goff Engineering and Surveying performed a structural assessment of F Building in conjunction with Cushing Terrell.
Cushing Terrell subsequently drafted a 65-page field report of their findings, which was presented at the Housing Authority Subcommittee meeting.
Laura Dougherty, an architect with Cushing Terrell, said the F Building is structurally sound despite some lingering doubts from committee members who had concerns the structure might need to be completely demolished and rebuilt due to issues with water intrusion and mold.
The foundations observed were in “very good condition” with no signs of failure or unacceptable differential movement, according to the field report. The building can be expected to continue to perform acceptably with regular maintenance and repairs.
Dougherty said while there are problems with windows, exterior cladding, and exhaust locations, the framing is also in “very good condition.” Dougherty added the group felt “comfortable” with remodeling F Building as an option.
A review of the mechanical and plumbing equipment in the building found that although the heating systems were in fair to good condition, the plumbing system was not performing adequately.
Robert Glover, a project manager with Shaw Construction, said the plumbing in the building is deficient. The field report attributes the deficiency to a lack of proper sloping in the units to allow drainage of waste and water.
Three project alternatives were presented at the meeting, which included demolishing the existing building down to the studs and remodeling, demolishing the existing building in its entirety and constructing a new building with modular units, and demolishing the existing building in its entirety and constructing a new stick-framed structure.
Dougherty said all three approaches would be able to generate more units. The modular option would include 34 units, while both the remodel and new stick-framed structure would include 30 units.
Also taken into consideration with each construction approach was sustainability and all three options either met the baseline code requirements or had the ability to exceed them.
The committee also discussed the possibility of splitting the project into phases to avoid a rehoming crisis. Dougherty said the modular option has a shorter duration of on-site work while the remodel or new construction approach has more flexibility in start time.
The modular approach would take approximately one year to complete, the shortest amount of time, but would cost about 35% more than the other construction options. The remodel, on the other hand, is the most affordable of the three options, though it would take approximately 14 months to complete.
Dougherty emphasized “full design details” of the proposed structure are not yet available.
There was some initial disagreement between committee members about the necessity of the project. After some debate, the committee agreed the best option would be demolishing the structure down to the studs and remodeling it.
The remodel would include a mix of two, three and four-bedroom units, plus studio apartments. Adding in-unit washers and dryers was also discussed as a possibility to alleviate the hassle of hauling laundry up and down multiple flights of stairs to the laundry room.
“I feel like we won the lottery,” committee member Dan Enright said. “We had these preconceived notations about the building…we thought the building was junk and it’s not.”
