When a group of college friends embarked on a 5,000-mile journey in 2022 from Alabama to the Oregon Coast to make a movie, they spent part of their time in Colorado — steering a two-wheel drive 1999 Chevy Suburban with no modifications and a failing transmission on the off-road TransAmerica Trail.
The rugged trail connects the San Juan Mountains with the Alpine Loop Backcountry Scenic Byway near Animas Forks, in San Miguel County. On April 19, the San Miguel County Board of Commissioners approved joining an intergovernmental agreement to collaborate with Ouray, Hinsdale and San Juan counties for improving communication for travelers in the Alpine Loop area, as the route connects Lake City, Silverton and Ouray.
“We have numerous subcommittees around public safety, hazard mitigation, communication and tourism to basically make sure that the counties that are affected by the High Alpine Loop are messaging the same way to the visitors that are coming,” so that no matter where they enter the Alpine Loop, “they’re hearing the same messages with the same rules,” San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna told the commission during the meeting.
The agreement specifies that a commissioner from each county will be appointed to the High Alpine Loop Working Group and counties will each contribute no more than $1,000 annually to hosting a new website, alpineloop.info, and agree to provide timely information, social media reports and news releases.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) warns travelers on the Alpine Loop that electronics and wireless devices do not work throughout most of the area. Visitors are encouraged to download or print hard copies of maps before trips.
Two weeks ago, the college group who sketchily drove their Chevy Suburban through the San Juan Mountains, released their 24-minute movie, “Before You Cross,” on YouTube (https://tinyurl.com/2023BeforeYouCross).
In one scene, two friends stand next to each other and study a paper map. When one says, “We gotta go check this out!” the other replies, “I don’t know, dude, I think we should stay as close to the trail as possible.”
“Why?” his friend asks.
“You’re going to think I’m crazy, but I think the map’s fading away. I just don’t want it to disappear before we get to the end.”
The movie was funded by a $9,000 grant from Washington and Lee University, which is included in the YouTube description for “Before You Cross.”
Bordogna said the intergovernmental agreement for the four counties to communicate about the Alpine Loop area means “speaking more as one voice” because differences in information “has caused a lot of consternation in certain areas where there’s an excess usage or damages coming from visitors on the loop.”
Bordogna said each county will “assign appropriate staff to share updates and information to the host of the website, including local rules, regulations, emergency information (and) road conditions,” including snow closure reports. The new Alpine Loop website will also be linked to the county’s social media accounts.
The commission approved the intergovernmental agreement by a unanimous vote following the brief discussion.
A BLM brochure describes the remote Alpine Loop as a 65-mile route reaching an altitude of 12,800 feet, with views of old mines and ghost towns, wildflowers and abundant wildlife. It’s a popular travel route for all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles.
Half-day excursions on the Alpine Loop can take four to six hours.
Starting in Silverton, travelers can access Animas Forks and Eureka with two-wheel drive. Travel to Gladstone, Hurricane Pass, California Gulch and through Placer Gulch and Picayune Gulch requires more technical skills.
For half-day trips that begin in Ouray, the BLM cautions that Poughkeepsie Gulch “is extremely rugged terrain.”
“Extensive experience handling a vehicle in rough conditions is demanded,” the brochure explains. “A high-clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle is required, and a winch is almost mandatory. If you have limited or no experience with traveling in steep and rugged terrain, please use the Engineer Pass route.”
Half-day travelers from Lake City can enjoy less strenuous routes to Whitmore Falls, Rose’s Cabin, from Engineer Pass to Mineral Point, and from Cinnamon Pass to Animas Forks and American Basin.
