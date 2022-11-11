The Telluride School District is hosting a community forum Monday night at the Palm Theater at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the results of the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado survey. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the Telluride Education Foundation will be selling pizza and concessions.
A panel of representatives from local organizations and agencies will help facilitate a discussion focused on how the community can support local youth. Participating organizations include Tri-County Health Network, Telluride Marshal's Office, San Miguel Resource Center, Telluride Regional Medical Center, Telluride Education Foundation, One-to-One Mentoring, Bright Futures, San Miguel Sheriff's Office, Telluride Town Council, Mountain Village Town Council, Telluride Parks & Recreation Department and AXIS Health System (Center for Mental Health).
The Healthy Kids Colorado survey was completed by 458 middle and high school students in grades 6-12, and covers topics such as safety, bullying, substance use, sexual behavior and consent, mental health, and risk and positive protective factors.
“We are hoping that bringing the community together will ignite a collaborative interest to support our youth and provide safe spaces for them to gather in the community,” the district explained in a news release. “We hope it also inspires real conversations about how we can come together as a community to support our adolescents, share resources and learn about the many opportunities available to support our youth within our community.”
The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey is the state’s “only comprehensive survey on the health and well-being of young people,” according to the official website healthykidscolo.org.
“As a school district, we look to the results to gauge the health and well-being of our students in all of these areas. The results help us to understand the many factors that are influencing how and why our students are making healthy choices in their lives,” said Jenni Ward, who is the counselor for grades 7-10 and previously served on the school board.
She added that the recent results show “concerningly high levels” of alcohol, vape, marijuana and cigarette use, as well as bullying, compared to state levels.
“The results also indicate many positive behaviors in our student community. Students share that they have positive protective factors in their lives, as the majority of students feel safe in school and say that they have adults in their lives that they trust and can go to for support,” Ward added. “In addition, the majority of our students participate in healthy extracurricular activities. Our recent observations of substance use and bullying are in line with what the survey is showing, and we are actively designing programming that supports a more positive school culture. But it is important for the community to understand that we can only do so much within the school and are seeking support from the community at large to help us respond to the needs of our youth.”
The school district seemingly “always” worked with community partners to provide support and outreach for students, Ward explained, including having a Telluride marshal serve as the school resource officer, offering programs through the San Miguel Resource Center, Tri-County Health Network and Communities That Care working with a youth committee on reducing substance use, and True North mentorships.
“Education is the primary goal of the community forum. We’d like to share the results of the survey so that the community understands the general health and well-being of our middle and high school students and we can have conversations focused on the unique experiences of our youth here in Telluride,” she added. “We would like to highlight the many incredible resources we have in our community that support the mental, emotional, social and physical health of our students, while also taking a closer look at the areas where we need more support. We’d also like to discuss the question, ‘What else can the Telluride community provide to encourage our youth to make healthy choices in their lives?’”
Of course, students are still at the core of all the district’s efforts.
“We believe that student involvement is crucial to the success of our programming and our efforts to build a healthy, positive school culture for every student. We want the student voice to be foundational to our discussions and our decisions,” Ward said. “We can connect to this collective student voice through clubs, athletic programs, class discussions, family connections and youth committees. Hosting this Community Forum will, hopefully, help us understand what else we can do for and with our youth to create a healthy environment for them to learn and grow in this amazing place we call home.”
