You might think of the Uncompaghre River — if you think of it at all — as a meandering body of water that gently flows through downtown Ridgway. Yet its waters help to buoy the entire community: plants, animals and people alike. The nonprofit Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership (UWP) exists to protect this river, and the local watershed.
“The Uncompaghre Watershed Partnership’s mission is to protect our watershed’s high-quality natural, scenic and economical values,” UWP representative Pamela Cannalte has said. “The plants and animals surrounding the river and canyons wouldn’t thrive or be as beautiful as they are if our rivers are unhealthy.”
Tomorrow (Saturday) is one of the most crucial — and fun — days of the entire year to help protect the river, as RiverFest arrives on the banks of the Unc in Ridgway’s Rollans Park.
You also have a slightly briefer chance to celebrate; the fest will be compressed into just five hours this year, from noon to 5 p.m. (instead of the usual 6 p.m.).
The good news is that this annual celebration is taking place in its usual month. Last year, the fest was pushed back until August, when the river’s flows are substantially lower than they are in June.
“The Uncompaghre River’s flow tomorrow will probably be twice as high as it was during last year’s RiverFest,” UWP spokesperson Tanya Ishikawa explained. “But it will also be half the flow that it usually is this time of the year: dust on snow, very dry soils and high heat this spring led to early snowmelt.” Not that that is going to dampen anyone’s spirits: a full slate of races on the Unc is still slated, including the ever-popular Junc of the Unc, the fest’s centerpiece competition, during which homemade rivercraft zip (or bob) along the waterway.
Junc is schduled for 2:30 p.m.; registration for all races is at noon.
More good news: Not only are the river flows “high enough for all our river races, but Front Range musician Jack Hadley is back to entertain at the fest again this year by popular demand,” Ishikawa said. Food will be available from vendors Southern Belle, Sunrise Burritos and Snowbirds Shaved Ice; Colorado Boy will supply craft beers, and The Liquor Store will proffer margaritas.
“We have some incredible silent-auction items this year,” Cannelle said, including a golf day for four at the Glacier Club in Durango, valued at $1,000; a half-day guided trip on Portland Creek from Canyoning Colorado, and a rafting trip down the Animas River. Also up for bidding: a night at a Telluride Mountain Lodge condo (which sleeps four); a spa treatment at Franz Klammer Lodge, and river gear aplenty (visit ridgwayriverfest.org/2022-river-rat-marketplace/ to see a complete list).
Tomorrow’s an important day for the watershed partnership: “Half of the funds from sponsorships and sales pay for the event itself, which is free to the public,” Ishikawa said. “The day also allows us to share a lot of water conservation and science education, to help people better-connect with the watershed. The other half of the funds we raise will go into the UWP’s general fund, to help us create new restoration projects and do more education to benefit the watershed.”
If you’re a runner and would like to support the UWP, there is a Trail Town tie-in: a low-key race of either five or 10 miles (your choice), featuring stunning views of surrounding peaks, departs from 240 Palomino Trail Saturday at 7:30 a.m. Registration is at 6:30 a.m.; at press time Thursday, 59 people had indicated their interest in the event on the San Juan Mountain Runners’ Facebook page. “I’m pleased about the Trail Town tie-in,” Ishikawa said. For those who cannot make RiverFest Saturday — but would like to support the local watershed — “You can subscribe to our mailing list about future events and projects,” she suggested. “We have a guided wildflower walk coming up July 23 that shares information about the watershed, and we’ll be offering a watershed education series later this year. We also have cleanups planned in the Uncompahgre River Gorge in Ouray, and Pa-Co-Chu-Puk, at Ridgway State Park, this fall.”
Visit uncompaghrewatershed.org to learn more.
